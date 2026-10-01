Canada's federal immigration authority launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces

Health care, education and early childhood education are among the key sectors Canada is looking to fill with international talent

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland secured millions in funding for the recruitment push

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Canada is actively courting French-speaking and bilingual workers from abroad, with its federal immigration authority rolling out a series of funded programmes designed to channel international professionals into communities outside Quebec where French-language services remain scarce.

Canada seeks two categories of foreigners for jobs in three key sectors. Photo credit: @Discover Moose Jaw.

Source: Getty Images

The initiatives operate under the Francophone Immigration Support Program (FISP), managed by the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration (CIFI) within Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Health care, education and early childhood education are the central focus areas, though agriculture, mining, technology and hospitality also feature in some provincial projects.

Provinces Securing Millions to Attract Talent

Saskatchewan's Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan received $569,000 over two years to connect French-speaking international candidates directly with local employers. The project includes both in-person and virtual recruitment missions in source countries, alongside cultural transition support for new arrivals at three, six and twelve months after settling in.

Newfoundland and Labrador secured $350,000 over two years with a sharper focus: building a lasting pipeline of Francophone and bilingual professionals specifically for education, health care and early childhood education, expanding French-language service capacity across the public and private sectors alike.

New Brunswick launched two separate projects. Its Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour received $1,234,400 over three years, with Moroccan-trained nurses as a particular target given that their qualifications are considered broadly comparable to local standards. A second initiative, under the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and funded at $1,972,000 over four years, aims to support 600 teachers and early childhood educators across the province.

Health Professionals and Credential Recognition

Manitoba's provincial government secured $1,300,000 over two years to simplify immigration pathways for French-speaking health professionals and other qualified workers, with specific provision for foreign credential recognition. The Northwest Territories received $860,000 over two years for a project centred on retaining Francophone and bilingual immigrants already living there, improving access to immigration information across Yellowknife, Inuvik and the South Slave region.

Across all programmes, candidates are required to demonstrate French-language ability or bilingual proficiency. Most initiatives also include pathways towards permanent residence, making the opportunities attractive not just as short-term placements but as long-term settlement options for qualifying workers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh