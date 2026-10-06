Canada Waives Major Work Permit Rule for Citizens of 1 Country, Lists Conditions

Canada introduced a work permit waiver for eligible UK citizens following Britain's accession to the CPTPP on 1 September 2026

The exemption covers a range of short-term business activities, from corporate meetings to technical after-sales support

UK business travellers must meet three strict operational conditions at the Canadian border to qualify for the waiver

Canada has introduced a work permit exemption allowing eligible citizens of the United Kingdom to undertake certain business activities in the country without obtaining a standard work permit.

The new arrangement follows the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as its 11th member on 1 September 2026.

Canada waives a major work permit rule for citizens of one country. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, Canadian immigration authorities have outlined specific conditions that eligible British business visitors must satisfy when seeking entry.

Canada opens business entry for UK citizens

Under the CPTPP provisions, qualifying UK citizens can enter Canada as business visitors to perform certain commercial activities without going through the standard work permit process.

The exemption covers a range of short-term business activities, including corporate meetings, consultations, research, market analysis, trade distribution and technical after-sales support.

Travellers must ensure that their planned activities fall within the designated categories under Annex 12-A of the CPTPP.

Canada lists 3 conditions for the work permit exemption

UK business visitors seeking to benefit from the exemption must meet three key operational conditions at the Canadian border.

They must:

Keep their principal place of business outside Canada.

Receive their primary remuneration from outside Canada.

Have no intention of entering the Canadian labour market directly.

Canadian border officials will also assess whether travellers receive income from a Canadian employer or entity.

Anyone receiving salary or direct wages from a Canadian entity will be considered to be entering the domestic Canadian workforce and will therefore not qualify for the exemption.

However, standard travel stipends and honoraria are permitted under the arrangement.

UK citizens must apply at Canadian border

Eligible travellers cannot apply for the business visitor status before travelling to Canada.

Instead, they must present their case to officers of the Canada Border Services Agency at a port of entry when they arrive.

Travellers may be required to provide documents proving their UK citizenship or permanent residency, evidence that their business remains based outside Canada and documents explaining the purpose and nature of their visit.

Canada allows up to 6 months' stay

Eligible UK business visitors can initially remain in Canada for up to six months under the arrangement.

Extensions may subsequently be granted if the visitor continues to meet the original eligibility requirements.

Among the 11 CPTPP member states, Australia and New Zealand are the only countries that extend this specific business visitor benefit to permanent residents as well as citizens.

Canada wants foreign workers for 3 sectors

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authority had launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces.

Health care, education and early childhood education were among the key sectors Canada was looking to fill with international talent.

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland had secured millions in funding for the recruitment push.

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Source: YEN.com.gh