Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a fee schedule that outlines one exception to the standard CA$100 visitor visa charge

The exemption applies to visitors seeking to restore their status in Canada, though a separate restoration fee still applies

Canada's fee schedule also lists additional charges for visitor extensions and a family cap for groups of five or more applicants

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Canada's immigration authority has confirmed a single scenario in which a visitor applying for a status change is exempt from paying the standard visitor visa fee, according to the official fee schedule published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada's immigration authority has confirmed a single scenario in which a visitor applying for a status change is exempt from paying the standard visitor visa fee

Source: Getty Images

The document, last updated on 21 September 2026, sets out a standard visitor visa cost of CA$100 (approximately GHS 819) per person, applicable to both single-entry and multiple-entry temporary resident visas.

Families of five or more who apply simultaneously, and whose children qualify as dependants, are subject to a combined cap of CA$500 (approximately GHS4,099.50).

The fee schedule identifies one clear exception to the standard charge: a visitor who needs to restore their status in Canada is not required to pay the visa fee component of the application. This exemption is narrow in scope and does not cover the entire process.

Applicants seeking status restoration must still pay a separate restoration fee of CA$246.25. The visa fee waiver therefore applies only to the specific visa portion of the application, not to the overall cost of restoring one's status as a visitor.

Other Visitor-Related Fees Under the IRCC Schedule

Outside the restoration pathway, the fee schedule lists a CA$100 charge for visitors who wish to extend their stay in Canada beyond their initial permitted period. This extension fee is applied on a per-person basis.

The IRCC document covers a broad range of immigration categories beyond visitor applications, including study permits, work permits, permanent residence pathways, family sponsorship programmes, and citizenship applications.

Within the visitor category specifically, the restoration route remains the only instance where the visa fee itself is not collected.

Canada waives entry requirements for traveller groups

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had explained its entry rules for travellers arriving by land or water.

The IRCC announced that an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not required for a defined group of visitors who would otherwise need one.

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Source: YEN.com.gh