UK Visas and Immigration issued an explicit warning to overseas travellers about booking flights before receiving a visa decision

Processing timelines range from three weeks to twelve weeks depending on the visa category an applicant has applied for

UKVI confirmed it will not cover travel costs if an application is rejected or delayed beyond expected timelines

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has issued a firm public warning urging overseas travellers to hold off on booking flights or accommodation until they have received an official decision on their visa applications.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, states clearly that applicants "should not book your travel until you get a decision on your visa application." Authorities further emphasised that travellers "must not travel to the UK before your visa application is approved."

UK lists a key visa rule Ghanaians and other foreign travellers must follow before booking flights. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz & NurPhoto/Getty Images.

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The warning is particularly pointed on the matter of financial risk. UKVI confirmed it will not refund any travel or accommodation costs if an application is turned down or takes longer to process than expected, leaving applicants who book too early to absorb those losses personally.

UK Visa processing times by category

Turnaround times vary considerably depending on the type of visa being sought. Standard visit, work, and study applications are typically processed within three weeks, while family visas and British National (Overseas) applications can take as long as 12 weeks to finalise.

UKVI calculates all processing timelines based on the UK working week, covering Monday to Friday and accounting for British public holidays.

Notably, public holidays observed in an applicant's home country are not factored into these timelines.

Passport collection at visa application centres

For applicants who have submitted their passports at a Visa Application Centre, UKVI is equally direct: do not return to collect your documents until you have been formally contacted.

Arriving prematurely is unlikely to accelerate the process and may simply result in a wasted trip.

The overarching message from immigration authorities is straightforward. Making non-refundable commitments before a visa outcome is confirmed carries real financial consequences, and the government has made clear it bears no responsibility for losses arising from premature bookings.

Canada opens work permits for foreign-worker spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authorities had relaxed open work permit eligibility for spouses of temporary foreign workers in Quebec.

The updated rules removed wage and skill-tier thresholds that had previously prevented many accompanying partners from securing employment.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the changes reflected cooperation with Quebec to address local labour market needs.

UK sets Skilled Worker visa salary threshold

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Home Office had published the exact salary conditions foreign nationals had to meet to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

Applicants had to earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their occupation, whichever figure was higher.

Certain applicants, including those extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, could qualify under a lower salary threshold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh