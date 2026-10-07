Canada's federal immigration authorities relaxed open work permit eligibility for spouses of temporary foreign workers in Quebec

The updated rules remove wage and skill-tier thresholds that previously blocked many accompanying partners from securing employment

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the changes reflect cooperation with Quebec to address local labour market needs

Canada has broadened access to open work permits for spouses and common-law partners of temporary foreign workers based in Quebec, in a move that removes several long-standing eligibility barriers for international families.

Previously, accompanying partners could only qualify for open work permits if the principal applicant worked in a role that met specific wage levels or skill classifications.

Canada opens a new work permit opportunity for spouses of foreign workers in Quebec. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised framework, those thresholds no longer apply to workers participating in designated Quebec immigration streams, including those who have filed applications under provincial selection initiatives or specific bilateral labour agreements.

What the new rules allow

With the updated guidelines in place, qualifying spouses can now seek employment in any sector across Canada without being tied to a particular employer or occupation.

This shift from employer-specific restrictions to open authorisation gives accompanying family members far greater flexibility in the labour market.

To be eligible, the spouse or common-law partner must hold valid temporary resident status in Canada and demonstrate a genuine relationship with the principal permit holder.

The primary applicant is also required to hold a valid Canadian work permit, or an official approval letter, with enough remaining validity to cover the duration of the spousal permit being requested.

Federal and Quebec authorities align on labour goals

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that the policy adjustments stem from continued coordination between federal authorities and the Quebec provincial government.

The goal is to address shortages in key sectors within the province while encouraging skilled temporary residents and their families to consider longer-term settlement in Quebec.

By allowing spouses to contribute to the workforce without employer-specific conditions,

Canadian authorities are also hoping to ease the financial and logistical pressures that often discourage international workers from bringing their families along during temporary assignments.

The changes reflect a broader federal interest in using family support measures as a tool for workforce retention, particularly in provinces with specific regional labour demands.

Canada wants foreign workers for 3 sectors

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authority had launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces.

Health care, education and early childhood education were among the key sectors Canada was looking to fill with international talent.

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland had secured millions in funding for the recruitment push.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh