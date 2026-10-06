The UK Home Office published the exact salary conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa

Applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their occupation, whichever figure is higher

Certain applicants, including those extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, may qualify under a lower salary threshold

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The UK Home Office has published the full salary requirements that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians and other Africans on the Japa route, must meet to be granted a Skilled Worker visa, setting out the precise conditions under which applications will be considered.

To qualify, applicants must secure a role that is eligible under the Skilled Worker category, be sponsored by a UK employer that holds Home Office approval, and earn at or above the applicable salary threshold for their occupation.

The UK Home Office details Skilled Worker visa salary rules: applicants need £41,700 or their occupation’s going rate. Image credit: Christopher Furlong, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What UK requires from Skilled Worker applicants

The salary requirement is not a flat figure applied uniformly across all roles. Instead, the Home Office requires applicants to meet whichever figure is higher: a general minimum of £41,700 per year or the "going rate" set for the specific type of work involved.

Where a profession carries a going rate that exceeds the general floor, applicants in that field must meet the higher amount.

Sponsoring employers also carry legal obligations under the scheme. Any organisation bringing in a skilled worker must ensure the role complies with UK minimum wage legislation and national rules on working hours.

The Home Office confirmed it will refuse visa applications outright where those conditions are not met.

Lower salary threshold for some applicants

Not all applicants are subject to the £41,700 minimum. The Home Office confirmed that a reduced salary threshold applies in a number of specific circumstances.

These include cases where an individual is extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, updating their visa following a change of job or employer, or switching into the Skilled Worker category to take up a position as a prison officer.

The guidance forms part of the broader legal framework governing how nationals from outside the UK can live and work in Britain under the Skilled Worker route.

Doctor relocates to UK, shares payslip expenses

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian doctor who relocated to the UK had shared her payslip.

This came after her payslip showed that her net pay as a doctor in the NHS was £3,389, equivalent to GH₵52,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh