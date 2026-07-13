The UK government published an official guide detailing how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa online without using a travel agent

Applicants must submit their forms no earlier than three months before travel and attend a visa application centre in person

Standard Visitor visa fees start at £135 for a six-month stay, with long-term options reaching up to £1,128 for a 10-year visa

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The UK government has published an official step-by-step guide explaining how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa directly online, without engaging a travel agent or third-party service provider.

The guidance, available on GOV.UK, the official website of the UK government, walks applicants through the entire process and sets out key requirements, timelines and fees.

The UK government has published a guide on how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa online directly. Fees start at £135 for a six-month stay. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who needs a Standard UK visitor visa

Not every traveller to the United Kingdom requires a visa. Depending on nationality, some visitors may only need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

For those who do require a visa, the Standard Visitor option permits stays of up to six months.

According to the official guidance, all applicants from various countries must complete their online application before travelling to the UK and cannot submit their forms more than three months ahead of their intended departure date.

Every applicant is also required to attend an appointment at a visa application centre in person.

Where a partner or child is unable to complete the process independently, the guidance confirms that one person may apply on their behalf.

Visa fees and long-term options

The standard six-month visitor visa costs £135. Travellers seeking medical treatment in the UK may apply for an 11-month visa at £234, while academics can access a 12-month visa at the same price.

For those who travel to the UK regularly, long-term Standard Visitor visas are available, permitting multiple entries over an extended period while limiting each individual stay to six months. A two-year long-term visa is priced at £506, a five-year visa at £903 and a 10-year visa at £1,128.

When family members travel together, each person must submit a separate application and pay the relevant fee individually.

What this means for African applicants

The publication of this guide carries particular significance for Nigerians and other African nationals navigating the UK visa process.

Many applicants have historically depended on travel agents to manage submissions on their behalf, often at considerable additional cost.

Applying directly through the official government platform eliminates that extra expense and gives applicants full control and visibility over their own submissions.

The guide comes as the UK government continues to provide updates on immigration-related matters.

UK lists 5 documents for Skilled Worker visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had listed the mandatory and conditional documents applicants must submit when applying for a Skilled Worker visa.

The announcement outlines what prospective visa applicants need to prepare before submitting an application, covering both standard requirements and documents needed in specific circumstances.

Source: YEN.com.gh