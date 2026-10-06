Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré declared his government would step into the country's football affairs regardless of consequences

Traoré said the intervention would focus on overhauling conditions within the sport and giving stakeholders a better environment to perform

FIFA rules prohibit government interference in member associations, and direct intervention can trigger suspension from international football

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Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré has declared that his government will intervene in the country's football affairs, openly acknowledging the possibility of sanctions from FIFA as a consequence.

Ibrahim Traoré defies FIFA suspension risk with a plan to intervene in Burkina Faso football. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Traoré risks FIFA ban with Burkina Faso plan

Speaking on the matter, Traoré said his administration had reached a point where remaining on the sidelines was no longer acceptable.

"We have no choice; we have to step in, regardless of whether we get suspended or not," he said, as quoted by Africa Soccer.

The Burkinabè leader framed the move as a necessary step to revitalise the sport domestically, saying the focus would be on improving conditions for players and other key figures within the game.

"We are going to inject new energy so that people feel more at ease and can give their best," Traoré added.

His remarks come amid broader discussions about the governance and development of football in Burkina Faso, with the government signalling its intention to bring fresh direction to a sector it believes requires structural change.

FIFA rules and the risk of suspension

Under FIFA statutes, member associations are required to operate independently of government interference.

Any direct involvement by national authorities in the running of a football federation can trigger disciplinary proceedings, with suspension from international competition among the possible outcomes.

Such a penalty would have far-reaching consequences, potentially barring Burkina Faso's national teams from FIFA and CAF competitions until the situation is resolved.

Traoré, however, appears willing to accept that risk.

His government's position suggests it views the need for reform as more pressing than the threat of international isolation in football, marking a significant and potentially consequential stance from a sitting head of state towards his country's football administration.

Sam George calls for Black Stars reset

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Communications Minister Sam George called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA dissolved after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia.

The Ningo-Prampram MP said Ghana should be willing to accept a two-year FIFA ban if it would allow the country to rebuild the national team from scratch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh