Ghana’s Communications Minister Sam Nartey George took to social media to share a heartfelt message as he marked a major milestone in his career

The Ningo-Prampram MP reflected on his journey in the post and explained who he believes deserves the credit for his latest achievement

Many Ghanaians flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the minister, with some making playful remarks about his new title

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Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has shared a heartfelt message after being called to the Ghana Bar.

Communications Minister Sam George shares a heartfelt message after being called to the Ghana Bar. Image credit: Sam George.

Source: Facebook

The minister was among several notable personalities called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Others on the list included Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Reports indicated that more than 1,400 people were expected to be called to the Bar this year.

Sam George currently serves as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations in President John Dramani Mahama’s government. He is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram.

Sam George gives thanks to God

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 9, 2026, Sam George expressed gratitude to God for the milestone.

The minister said his eyes had seen the works of God’s hands and that his ears had heard the wonders of His grace.

He also wondered why he had been shown so much mercy and favour. According to him, his gratitude was boundless but still not enough to match what God had done for him.

Sam George wrote:

“LORD, to You alone, be all the glory and honour. I lay it all before You!”

The Facebook post of Sam George, in which he gives thanks to God after being called to the Bar, is below.

Netizens congratulate Sam George

Many netizens who reacted to the post congratulated the minister on his new achievement, with some making light-hearted remarks about his nickname, Dzata.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Season Onezy wrote:

“I have nothing to say than may your God bless you more and more.”

Hattoh Evelyn said:

“Dzata in his fullness. Congratulations to him.”

Nana Kweku Abronoma commented:

“Ohkaaayyy, that be why the media top man kept quiet for a while. Congratulations to the latest Esq in town. Respect, Hon.”

Macklutse Francis indicated:

“Your courtroom debate will be a knowledgeable scene to watch. Kudos, boss.”

Dordunu Moses wrote:

“Dzata turn lawyer, we die finish. Congratulations, Hon.”

Sam George attends Call to the Bar dinner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Chief Justice Paul Baffour Bonnie and MPs Davis Ansah Opoku and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor were also present at the event. Videos from the dinner showed the two ministers dressed in tuxedos and bow ties, drawing warm reactions from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh