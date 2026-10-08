A former president of Nigeria's actors' guild has issued a public statement addressing a popular Nollywood actress, her husband and her mother

He also explained what led him to make the statement and named several other well-known Nollywood figures he addressed in his message

The former guild boss also spoke about whether he expects his message to be accepted, describing how he now feels about past events

Former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has apologised to actress Regina Daniels, her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, and her mother, Rita Daniels.

Former AGN president Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko and Rita Daniels. Image credit: Ned Nwoko/Regina Daniels/Dorothy Cashie.

Source: Facebook

The apology relates to statements Emeka Rollas made in November 2025, during a tense period surrounding the AGN and its leadership.

In a social media post at the time, he claimed that Regina Daniels needed help with her personal life and her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

He also publicly advised Rita Daniels to focus on her daughter rather than contest the AGN presidency. Rita Daniels went on to lose the AGN presidential election to Abubakar Yakubu.

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels' family

In a statement shared on social media, Emeka Rollas said he regretted the timing, platform and manner in which he made his earlier remarks.

He noted that the people he spoke about were colleagues he had worked with, and some of them he considered friends.

He added that he made the statements while the family was going through a deeply personal and difficult period, and said he should not have taken that path.

Emeka Rollas said:

"I sincerely apologise to Mrs. Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko and his family."

The Instagram post of Legit.ng, sharing Emeka Rollas' apology to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, is below.

Emeka Rollas names other Nollywood figures

Beyond Regina Daniels' family, the former AGN president extended his apology to members of the AGN Board of Trustees.

He also named Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred and Jide Kosoko, along with every other colleague he mentioned in his earlier post.

According to Emeka Rollas, a recent encounter with Rita Daniels, during which some people tried to reconcile them, gave him the chance to reflect on his actions.

He said whether anyone accepts his apology is entirely their decision, adding that he was not proud of how he handled the moment.

He concluded:

"I am human. I made a mistake. I have reflected."

Van Vicker dismisses AI photo with Regina Daniels

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor Van Vicker dismissed a trending AI-generated photo of himself and Regina Daniels.

The collage, labelled 2010 and 2026, placed him beside a young girl on one side and an adult woman on the other, suggesting a pairing with the actress.

In an Instagram post, Van Vicker said the photo was not true and added that he had not seen Regina Daniels in over 10 years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh