Ghanaian actor and producer Lil Win surprised a veteran Nollywood star on the set of their upcoming film as he celebrated a special milestone

The kind gesture, which happened in the presence of the movie's cast and crew, left the visiting actor in a joyful mood

Netizens who watched the video were amused by the moment, with many making playful references to another well-known Nollywood actor

Ghanaian actor and producer Lil Win has surprised veteran Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu with cash in US dollars on his birthday.

Lil Win surprises veteran Nollywood actor Harry B with dollars on his 67th birthday. Image credit: Lil Win/ Facebook, Anigye TV/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The surprise happened as production continues on Journey to Africa, Lil Win's second international movie after A Country Called Ghana.

The film brings together a host of Nollywood stars, including Destiny Etiko and Patience Ozokwor, who arrived in Accra on September 30, 2026.

Shooting is taking place across several locations in Ghana, including Nzulezu in the Western Region. Cast and crew have shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set, giving fans a glimpse of the production.

The project has been seen by many as a sign of the growing bond between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries.

Lil Win surprises Harry B on his birthday

Harry B recently arrived in Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport to join the cast of Journey to Africa. His trip followed a public promise by Lil Win to feature him in the cross-border production.

On Thursday, October 8, 2026, the veteran actor marked his 67th birthday on the set of the movie. Surrounded by the cast and crew, Lil Win surprised him with stacks of dollar bills.

Harry B could not hide his joy after receiving the gift. In the video, he started dancing around the set as those present cheered and celebrated with him.

The TikTok video of Lil Win surprising Harry B with dollars on his 67th birthday is below.

Netizens react to Lil Win's gift to Harry B

Many netizens who watched the video were amused by the moment. Several of them jokingly referenced Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and his famous "share the money" line.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Eagle-Lion wrote:

"Kanayo said share the money."

Joyce said:

"I too love Lil Win. The fact he still speaks the English even though he knows he is speaking buga buga English. Love you, Weezy. The man who likes sacrifices said share the money."

KoffiTunchie commented:

"Sacrifice mood activated... Kanayo said share the money."

Lydia indicated:

"Did I hear share the money?"

Nana Yaw wrote:

"Kanayo will deal with this man spiritually for not sharing the money perrrr."

Lil Win explains why he chose Nigerian actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lil Win explained why he did not include Ghanaian actors in Journey to Africa.

Speaking to bloggers, he said Nigerian actors usually review his scripts within about an hour and respond quickly.

According to him, some Ghanaian actors take a week or more to respond and sometimes do not pick up his calls. He added that he would not beg anyone to work with him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh