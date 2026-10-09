Wicknell Chivayo was personally funding the construction of a high school and a stadium in his hometown of Chivhu at the time of his death

Both infrastructure projects were still actively under construction when the Zimbabwean billionaire passed away, raising community concerns

Chivayo's younger brother, G6 Chivhayo, has stepped forward with a public commitment to keep both projects running

Wicknell Chivayo, the late Zimbabwean billionaire widely known as "Sir Wicknell," was quietly financing two significant infrastructure projects in his hometown of Chivhu at the time of his death: a secondary school and a sporting stadium.

According to a report by Tuko.co.ke, the two construction sites were still active when news of his passing broke, leaving the local community uncertain about what would become of the developments.

Wicknell Chivayo's brother vows to complete high school and stadium projects in Chivhu. Photo: Wicknell Chivayo/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Those concerns have since been addressed by Chivayo's younger brother, G6 Chivhayo, who publicly confirmed he will personally fund both projects through to completion as a tribute to his late sibling.

Chivayo's roots in Chivhu

Born and raised in Chivhu, Chivayo maintained strong ties to the town throughout his rise to commercial prominence.

While he was best known publicly for high-profile social media giveaways and various business dealings, details shared on X disclosed a quieter, longer-term dimension to his philanthropy: investing directly in civic infrastructure for the community that shaped him.

The secondary school and stadium were intended to expand educational access and improve sporting facilities for local residents, representing a substantial private commitment to the town's development.

G6 Chivhayo steps in

The sudden nature of left the fate of both construction sites uncertain.

His brother G6 Chivhayo moved quickly to reassure the community, announcing that neither project would be abandoned and that he would personally oversee and finance the remaining construction phases.

The commitment has been received as a meaningful gesture by a grieving community already processing a significant loss.

Family members have remained focused on preserving Chivayo's philanthropic footprint in Chivhu, even as emotional public tributes continue, including scenes at his night vigil where his former wife and close relatives gathered to mourn.

The pledge to complete the school and stadium ensures that what began as one man's investment in his hometown will endure as a lasting family legacy.

Wicknell’s brother cautions business partners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Joachim Chivayo, known as G6, had addressed mourners at the late tycoon Wicknell Chivayo's burial on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

G6 had appealed to business partners and investors to resolve outstanding dealings with the late tycoon peacefully and without court battles.

Wicknell Chivayo's younger brother had also pledged that the late businessman's children would be cared for and his legacy preserved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh