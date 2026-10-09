G6, the brother of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, spoke at his funeral and shared striking observations about his final two years

G6 noted that Chivayo's generosity, business activities and public presence intensified dramatically in the period leading up to his death

The tribute also touched on the role Chivayo's wife, Lucy Muteke, played in his life during the last chapter of his journey

Wicknell Chivayo's brother, known as G6, delivered a deeply personal tribute at the late Zimbabwean businessman's funeral, shedding light on a side of the flamboyant tycoon that few had openly discussed before his passing.

Wicknell Chivayo’s brother, G6, makes deep claims about the tycoon’s final 2 years before his death. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Mphatso, Chipeni

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the service, Civayo's brother G6 reflected on how the qualities Chivayo had always been known for, including his ambition, generosity and larger-than-life public presence, appeared to shift into an entirely different gear during the two years before he died.

Chivayo's final years as shared by brother

G6 did not suggest his brother had any foreknowledge of his death, but the pattern he described was difficult to ignore.

He noted that Wicknell Chivayo had always been driven and free-spirited, yet something about the final stretch of his life felt markedly different in scale and intensity.

"Everything he was now doing, he had done it before, and over the past 2 years, it was now on steroids as if he knew time was no longer on his side," G6 said.

The observation painted a picture of a man pouring himself fully into his business dealings, philanthropic efforts and public engagements with a renewed sense of purpose.

Chivayo had long been recognised across Zimbabwe for his extravagant lifestyle and his willingness to spend lavishly on those around him, but according to his brother, those familiar traits became far more pronounced in his closing chapter.

G6 honours Lucy's role in Chivayo's life

G6 also used the tribute to recognise the contribution of Chivayo's wife, Lucy Muteke.

He described her as someone who brought warmth and forward momentum into the businessman's world, crediting the roughly two-year relationship with creating the kind of environment in which Chivayo continued to grow and give.

G6 himself became a focal point at the funeral, arriving in a jacket bearing portraits of his late brother and later leading mourners in a dirge during the service.

His emotional presence matched the weight of the words he shared, offering those in attendance a personal window into the man behind the headlines.

His account of Chivayo's final years left many reflecting on what drives a person to live with such intensity, and whether, in some unspoken way, the late tycoon understood that his time was drawing to a close.

The YouTube video from the burial rite of Wicknell Chivayo is below.

Wicknell and wife's 11-car luxury garage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke’s luxury car collection, revealed in a video tour of their garages after their deaths in a helicopter crash.

The footage showed 11 high-end vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini. Their collection was only part of Chivayo’s reported wealth, which also included multimillion-dollar private jets.

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Source: YEN.com.gh