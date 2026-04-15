A Zimbabwean High Court has ordered flamboyant businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo to pay his ex-wife, Sonja Louise Madzikanda, a $5 million lump sum as part of a divorce settlement that has drawn widespread public attention.

Judge Grants Billionaire Wicknell’s Ex-wife $5M, a House and Other Benefits in Divorce Settlement

Source: UGC

The ruling also awarded her additional benefits, including a house and structured custody arrangements, bringing an end to a long-running legal dispute that had frequently played out in the public domain.

Sir Wicknell and Sonja Madzikanda met and got married in 2017 after he visited her family home for a traditional marriage ceremony. The couple later separated in 2024, the same year reports indicated that the businessman had remarried.

Following the breakdown of the marriage, Ms Madzikanda initially pursued a $25 million settlement and several other stakes in businesses they jointly built during their seven-year marriage.

After failed attempts at an out-of-court resolution, the matter was taken before the court for determination.

The court ultimately awarded her a revised settlement of $5 million as alimony for the dissolution of the marriage and the welfare of the children, alongside ownership of a house and other benefits. The ruling has since sparked wide public discussion online.

Beyond the $5 million settlement, the ex-wife is also expected to benefit from further claims involving stakes in several businesses, as well as properties, cars, and houses acquired during the seven-year marriage. These matters are expected to be handled in a separate, more detailed proceeding.

In addition, the court ordered the businessman to provide monthly child upkeep of $40,000 to support the welfare of the children.

Watch the full breakdown of what Wicknell's ex-wife demanded in the YouTube video below.

Wicknell gift legal team 2026 Range-Rover each

In an unusual twist that also attracted public attention, reports indicate that Sir Wicknell Chivayo rewarded members of his legal team with luxury gifts, including 2026 Range Rover Sport vehicles and $50,000 each for their efforts in handling the case.

The ruling also established clear co-parenting arrangements for the couple’s minor children. While Ms Madzikanda was granted primary residence, the court outlined structured access for Mr Chivayo.

According to Justice Tsanga, Mr Chivayo is entitled to spend one uninterrupted week per month with the children, as well as all weekends and alternate public holidays. The court further directed that the children spend Father’s Day with him, with flexible arrangements if it falls outside his scheduled access period.

“Where Father’s Day does not fall on the applicant’s scheduled weekend, the applicant may collect the minor children on Father’s Day and return them to the respondent’s residence by the end of the day,” the ruling stated.per cent

The settlement has also triggered conversations beyond Zimbabwe, with many social media users drawing comparisons to similar high-profile divorce cases across Africa.

In Ghana, a recent case involving a wealthy businessman, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, reportedly resulted in the woman receiving less than 1 per cent of the alimony she had sought, a development that has sparked public debate.

The contrast between the two rulings has fuelled reactions from legal commentators and advocacy groups, who continue to question fairness in spousal settlements and the broader interpretation of marital contributions in court decisions.

The Zimbabwe case, meanwhile, remains one of the most talked-about divorce rulings in recent months due to its scale, financial implications, and structured custody arrangements.

Source: YEN.com.gh