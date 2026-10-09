Lulu Muteke's family gathered to honour her memory after she and her husband, Wicknell Chivayo, died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

Her sister broke down in tears while recounting childhood memories of Lulu and the moment she shared her plans to get married

Lulu and Chivayo wed in March 2025 after a swift romance that began when he first shared her photos on social media in late 2024

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The family of the late Lucy Muteke gathered to honour her memory and found themselves reliving one of her most joyful moments: the day she told them she was going to marry Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Lucy Muteke's sister emotionally recounts the day she announced her marriage to Wicknell Chivayo. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Bae Wekwataringwa

Source: Facebook

At the gathering, Lucy's sister, dressed in a maroon outfit, was visibly overcome with emotion as she spoke about the youngest member of the family she had watched grow up from birth.

An older relative offered comfort as she struggled through her tribute.

"She was like a baby to me. From the time she was born, we have so many memories all the way up until the day," she said, her voice breaking.

What began as a tearful tribute shifted briefly into warmth when the sister recalled the moment Lulu broke the news of her upcoming marriage.

The announcement caught the family off guard, but their surprise soon gave way to acceptance, and they rallied behind her decision wholeheartedly.

How Lucy met Wicknell Chivayo

Lucy Muteke first entered the public eye in late 2024 when Chivayo began posting photographs of a mystery woman without naming her. Her identity only became clear in December 2024, when Chivayo's sister, Moreblessings Vanessa Chivayo, referred to her as "Amai Wicky" in a video.

Their relationship moved quickly. A holiday at Matetsi Victoria Falls was followed by a proposal in early 2025, and Chivayo later brought Lucy to State House, where he introduced her to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as his soon-to-be wife.

The couple formalised their union in a traditional ceremony at Lucy's family home in Marondera in March 2025, followed by a religious celebration at the Johane Masowe eChishanu church, with performances from Zimbabwean entertainers.

Before her life became intertwined with one of Zimbabwe's most prominent businessmen, Lucy had carved out her own space in fashion as a model, influencer and personal shopper.

Wicknell Chivayo and Lucy's life cut short

The marriage lasted just over a year. On September 30, 2026, a helicopter carrying six passengers went down in Marondera Rural, Zimbabwe, claiming the lives of everyone on board, including Lucy and Chivayo, who was 43 years old. Chivayo also leaves behind two children from his previous marriage to Sonja Madzikanda.

For Lulu's family, the gathering was a chance to remember her not as a public figure but as the daughter and sister who once filled a room with excitement simply by sharing news of her own happiness.

The Facebook post of Lucy's sister's tribute is below.

Lucy Muteke's final post before helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lucy Muteke Chivayo’s final Facebook post before the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

Her birthday tribute to her sibling included a Bible verse about long life. The message took on a tragic significance after Lucy and her husband, Wicknell Chivayo, died in the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh