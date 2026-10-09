A touching moment between Wicknell Chivayo's daughter Atarah and a family bodyguard captured hearts during the tycoon's burial in Harare

Photographs from Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park showed the bodyguard embracing and kneeling beside the young girl during the ceremony

Images of the tender interaction spread widely on social media, drawing emotional responses from observers across Zimbabwe

A quiet, tender moment between a little girl and a loyal security guard became one of the most talked-about images from the burial of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo on what was already an emotionally heavy day for many.

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke Chivayo, were laid to rest at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park, a hilltop cemetery in Harare.

Touching bond between Wicknell Chivayo's daughter and his bodyguard goes viral. Photo credit: Star FM﻿/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mourners, friends, and members of the public gathered to pay their final respects at what was described as a deeply sorrowful occasion.

Atarah and her bodyguard's touching exchange

Amid the grief, photographs taken at the burial quietly told a different story. In one image, Chivayo's young daughter Atarah was pictured leaning out of a parked vehicle window, reaching to hug a heavily built security guard standing just outside.

The guard responded with a warm smile, clearly at ease with the child.

Later, during the burial proceedings beneath a mourners' marquee at the cemetery, the same bodyguard was photographed kneeling beside Atarah.

The easy familiarity between the two suggested a bond built over considerable time, long before this difficult afternoon.

Social media moved by the images

Once the photographs circulated online, they drew an outpouring of emotion from social media users who were struck by the protective warmth the guard showed toward the grieving child.

Online user Gugu Nyandoro commented: "Atarah has so much love to give ♡♡ I saw her naScott too. Loyal bodyguard."

Precious Mariranyika reflected on how the youngest family members were processing the loss.

"I think these kidz hawasi kutonyatsoziva Kuti what is going on for sure pachaenda vanhu wese ndipo pawachada kuziva Kuti where is Daddy."

Runyararo Nyandoro added:

"Your observation is very correct its the mindset of a particular environment one comes from..its sad."

For the many who followed the burial, the brief exchange offered a rare moment of warmth during a period of profound sorrow for the Chivayo family.

Read the Facebook post below:

Wicknell’s brother cautions business partners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Joachim Chivayo, known as G6, had addressed mourners at the late tycoon Wicknell Chivayo's burial on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

G6 had appealed to business partners and investors to resolve outstanding dealings with the late tycoon peacefully and without court battles.

Wicknell Chivayo's younger brother had also pledged that the late businessman's children would be cared for and his legacy preserved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh