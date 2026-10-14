University of Ghana Joint Unions Oppose Privatisation of Campus Security Services
- The Coalition of Joint Unions at the University of Ghana warned management against plans to outsource campus security to private operators
- TEWU Chairman Benjamin Nkumsah said the unions would resist any attempt to privatise or outsource essential services at the university
- The coalition also raised concerns about nearly five months of outstanding union dues it says management has failed to pay
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The Coalition of Joint Unions at the University of Ghana has issued a strong warning to university management over plans to hand campus security services to private contractors, saying it will not allow any form of outsourcing of essential services.
The coalition brings together four major unions: the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU), the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Associations of Ghana (FUSSAG), the Public Universities Joint Senior Staff Association (PUJUSA), and the Senior Staff Association. Together, they argue that their concerns cover not just security but a broader range of services they believe management intends to privatise.
UG unions reject outsourcing plans
Speaking to Channel One News, Benjamin Nkumsah, Chairman of the TEWU chapter at the University of Ghana, made the coalition's position clear.
He said campus security was far too sensitive a function to be placed in the hands of private individuals, given the responsibility the university holds for the welfare of students, staff and visitors.
"We want to tell management that any privatisation of a sort is a no-no. We have seen management trying to engage private people to come and work within the university system. We will not agree to any decision to privatise or outsource our work," Nkumsah said.
The YouTube video below provides more details about the joint union protest at UG.
Outstanding union dues add to grievances
Beyond the security question, the coalition has also raised a separate but pressing financial concern.
The unions say management owes them close to five months of outstanding union dues, a situation they describe as directly undermining their ability to function effectively.
The coalition is demanding that university management both abandon the privatisation plans and clear the outstanding payments without further delay.
The unions maintain that both issues must be resolved before any further engagement can take place.
Halls and hostels around KNUST and UG
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on available accommodation at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana (UG) campuses.
Both universities have traditional halls and other managed residences.
However, limited space means many students eventually turn to private hostels within and outside the campuses.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh