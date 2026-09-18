KNUST and the University of Ghana provide different accommodation options, including traditional halls, university-managed hostels and private residences

Students who do not secure rooms on campus can consider private hostels around Ayeduase, Kotei, Bomso, Legon and neighbouring communities

Freshers and parents should verify prices, facilities and the current approval status of every private hostel before making payment

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Receiving admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology or the University of Ghana brings excitement, but it also begins the difficult search for accommodation.

Accommodation guide: Popular hostels serving KNUST and UG students. Image credit: Freepik, VOK Live

Source: UGC

Both universities have traditional halls and other managed residences. However, limited space means many students eventually turn to private hostels within and outside the campuses.

Prices vary according to location, room occupancy and facilities. A room with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a private washroom and a kitchenette will normally cost more than one with shared facilities.

Hostels around KNUST

KNUST has six major traditional halls: University Hall, popularly called Katanga; Unity Hall, known as Conti; Independence Hall; Republic Hall; Queen Elizabeth II Hall; and Africa Hall.

Other accommodation options associated with the university include GUSSS Hostel, Brunei Hostel, the SRC or Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel, KNUST Credit Union Hostel and Wilkado Hostel.

Students who do not secure these residences can explore private hostels around Ayeduase, Kotei, Bomso, Gaza and Ayigya.

Popular names include Kharis Courts, Evandy Hostel, Victory Towers, West End Hostel, Frontline Inn, Frontline Tower, Frontline Court, Frontline Apartment, Nyantakyi Hostel and Nana Adomah Hostel.

Others include Rising Star Hostel, formerly Nyberg, Splendour Hostel, Shepherdsville Residence, Canam Hostel, No Weapon Hostel, Royal Gate Hostel, Long Island Hostel, White House Hostel, P3 Hostel and Providence House Hostel.

KNUST’s website also lists Ghana Hostels, Georgia Hostel, Beacon Hostel, George Empire Hostel, Shalom Kibbutz Hostel and Morning Star Palace. However, the university’s publicly available approval list is old, making it necessary for students to confirm the current status of each property.

Accommodation at UG

The University of Ghana has five traditional halls: Legon Hall, Akuafo Hall, Commonwealth Hall, Volta Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The University of Ghana Enterprises Limited also manages Dr Hilla Limann Hall, Alexander Adum Kwapong Hall, Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall, Jean Nelson Aka Hall, Jubilee Hall and International Students Hostels 1 and 2.

Other UGEL residences include Valco Hall phases 1 and 2, Legon Hall Annex C, Mensah Sarbah Hall annexes C and D, and Akuafo Hall annexes C and D.

Private residences commonly considered by UG students include African Union Hall, popularly called Pentagon; Evandy Hostel, also known as United Nations Hall; Bani International Students Hostel; TF Hostel; ARAMCO Hostel and Aseda Hostel Annex.

Students can also find privately operated rooms around East Legon, West Legon, North Legon, Haatso, Atomic and Madina.

Before paying, students should inspect the room, confirm what the stated fee covers, and request an official receipt. Payments should only be made through verified university or hostel channels to avoid accommodation fraud.

KNUST hostels and halls

Category Hostels and halls Traditional halls University Hall, Unity Hall, Independence Hall, Republic Hall, Queen Elizabeth II Hall and Africa Hall University-associated hostels GUSSS Hostel, Brunei Hostel, SRC/Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel, KNUST Credit Union Hostel and Wilkado Hostel Ayeduase hostels Kharis Courts, West End, Frontline Inn, Frontline Tower, Frontline Court, Nyantakyi, Nana Adomah, Splendor and White House Kotei hostels Canam, No Weapon, Long Island, Providence House and Shepherdsville Residence Bomso and nearby hostels Evandy, Royal Gate, Morning Star Palace, Standard Hostel and Victory Towers Other private hostels Ghana Hostels, Georgia, Beacon, P3, Amen, George Empire, Rising Star and Shalom Kibbutz

University of Ghana hostels and halls

Category Hostels and halls Traditional halls Legon Hall, Akuafo Hall, Commonwealth Hall, Volta Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall Diaspora halls Dr Hilla Limann Hall, Alexander Adum Kwapong Hall, Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall and Jean Nelson Aka Hall Other UGEL residences Jubilee Hall, International Students Hostels 1 and 2, and Valco Hall phases 1 and 2 Hall annexes Legon Hall Annex C, Mensah Sarbah Hall annexes C and D, and Akuafo Hall annexes C and D Private hostels African Union Hall/Pentagon, Evandy/United Nations Hall, Bani International Students Hostel, TF Hostel, ARAMCO Hostel and Aseda Hostel Annex Nearby accommodation areas East Legon, West Legon, North Legon, Haatso, Atomic and Madina

Alpha hour leader alleged hostel surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video has offered a detailed look inside Kharis Courts Hostel, a modern student residence located at Bomso near KNUST.

The hostel provides free Wi-Fi, a gym, a library-like study area and a recreational space with a television and snooker table.

Its spacious rooms come with air conditioners, televisions, fridges, wardrobes, private washrooms and well-equipped balconies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh