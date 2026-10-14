The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a directive ordering all public universities to reopen by Friday, October 16, 2026

GTEC's directive came after an emergency meeting on October 12 involving Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and representatives of striking unions

The Commission also ordered lectures to commence by October 19, warning that suspended academic activities posed serious risks to students

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has ordered all public universities to reopen their campuses by Friday, October 16, 2026, even as industrial action by two university staff unions remains unresolved.

Ghana Universities' Reopening Date: GTEC Orders Public Tertiary Institutions to Reopen by October 16

Source: Facebook

The directive, dated Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and addressed to all vice-chancellors of public universities, additionally instructed institutions to begin lectures by Monday, October 19, overriding any earlier decisions to delay the start of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The order followed an emergency meeting held on Monday, October 12, attended by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, GTEC representatives, and leaders of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and TUSAAG, the two unions at the centre of the industrial action.

In the directive, GTEC stated clearly:

"All public universities shall officially reopen their campuses for the 2026/2027 academic year not later than Friday, 16th October 2026, irrespective of any earlier decisions to postpone reopening."

The Commission acknowledged the administrative difficulties caused by the strike but stressed that a prolonged suspension of academic activities carried serious consequences for students' progress and the smooth functioning of university operations.

GTEC confirmed that the government, acting through the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), had opened discussions with GAUA's leadership to address the grievances driving the industrial action.

In light of those ongoing talks, the Commission called on GAUA members to return to their administrative posts while negotiations proceed, stating that members "are requested to resume their administrative duties within the framework of the ongoing good-faith negotiations between the Government and the Association."

The directive signals the government's intention to restore normalcy to Ghana's public university system without waiting for a full resolution of the labour dispute.

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Source: YEN.com.gh