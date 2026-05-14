The University of Ghana (UG), Legon, has taken the unprecedented step of publishing the names and ID numbers of students caught in examination malpractice

The affected students were awarded Grade Z and Grade X penalties, effectively failing them in their respective courses, some for the entire semester papers

The statement, signed by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, forms part of the school's effort to enforce its zero-tolerance policy on cheating

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The University of Ghana has sent a shockwave through its campus after publicly "naming and shaming" dozens of students involved in various forms of academic dishonesty.

University of Ghana (UG) fails a total of 32 students for engaging in examination malpractice. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

In a press statement shared on Instagram by universe105 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the university administration detailed the specific actions and sanctions taken against 32 students who breached the institution's examination regulations.

The university clarified the severity of the sanctions to ensure students understand the weight of the penalties:

Grade Z: This denotes a total disqualification from the examination as a result of malpractice. Students with this grade fail the entire semester’s examination for the academic year in question.

Grade X: This is awarded to students who are unable to complete a course for reasons deemed unacceptable, failing that specific grade.

The sanctions are intended to act as a significant deterrent, with the Registrar emphasising that the institution maintains a "zero-tolerance stance" on actions compromising academic integrity.

The decision to publish the names and student IDs on social media platforms and notice boards has sparked an intense debate among the public. While some argue that it is a necessary step to maintain the value of a Legon degree, others have raised concerns about the long-term impact on the students' privacy and future employment.

The statement was copied to high-ranking officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellors, and various Deans, ensuring that the disciplinary actions are recorded across all academic levels.

Reactions to UG failing 32 students

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the public sanctions below:

bring_job20 wrote:

"Is there any concern for their privacy? You publish their names and ID numbers on social media? What's the reason behind that?"

Another user replied to bring_job20:

"They were told before the exams. They are aware of the rules. If you cheat, you face the music."

iam.miss_kumordzie lamented:

"Eyyy, level 400 students are on the list? 😢 Hmmm, all that hard work wasted at the finish line."

primsugarjnr added:

"Asem ooo (This is a serious matter). This list will follow them forever if someone searches their names."

makwesi reacted with:

"😮😮. Legon is not joking this year."

Source: YEN.com.gh