Ruby Edet, 36, shut down her Nigerian real estate marketing company to enrol in nursing school in Germany

The career shift came despite Ruby holding one bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and over 15 years of industry experience

Ruby shared a personal video on Instagram explaining what drove her decision, and it struck a deep chord online

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Ruby Edet, a 36-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur, made a dramatic career pivot after closing the real estate marketing company she had run in Nigeria and enrolling in nursing school in Germany.

The announcement came through a reflective video Ruby posted on Instagram, filmed at what appeared to be a home study space.

Ruby Edet, an ambitious Nigerian woman has ended her 15 year career in real estate to pursue nursing abroad.

Source: Instagram

Seated at her desk with a tablet in front of her, she walked viewers through everything she was stepping away from: a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and more than 15 years spent building a career in the real estate industry.

Ruby Edet on Starting Over at 36

Rather than presenting her decision as a moment of defeat, Ruby framed it as a conscious and courageous choice.

"Success isn't about staying on one path forever," she said in the video. "Sometimes, you have to close one chapter to make room for another."

She was firm in pushing back against the notion that reinvention at mid-life amounts to going backwards.

"I'm not starting from zero. I'm starting from experience," she wrote, describing the skills, discipline, and perspective she had gathered over her career as strengths she was carrying into nursing, not leaving behind.

Faith played a central role in her reasoning. She said she was entering this new chapter armed with "experience, lessons, courage, and most importantly, faith in God."

Her Message to Others Considering a Fresh Start

Ruby's closing words were directed squarely at anyone sitting with a similar desire to change direction but lacking the confidence to take the leap.

"If you're thinking of starting over, let this be your reminder: it's okay to change direction. Your next chapter can still be beautiful," she said.

The video gained widespread attention online, resonating particularly with viewers who felt trapped by the careers and identities they had already built.

Many were moved by both the candour of her admission and the quiet resolve behind her choice, especially at a point in life when stepping away from a well-established path feels like an enormous risk.

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Source: YEN.com.gh