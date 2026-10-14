Nigerian singer T-Classic, known as Tolulope Ajayi, opened up about how he allegedly uncovered his ex-girlfriend's cheating behaviour through an unexpected app

The Nobody Fine Pass You hitmaker said the discovery involved platforms beyond the usual messaging apps, including Gmail, YouTube and the Notes app

T-Classic's account sparked online debate about trust, privacy and digital behaviour in modern relationships, as fans shared their mixed opinions

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Nigerian singer T-Classic has set social media buzzing after disclosing how he allegedly caught his ex-girlfriend sharing private pictures, not through a messaging platform, but through an app most people use for jotting down reminders.

Popular artist T-Classic cries out as he shares how he caught his ex-girlfriend cheating. Image credit: T-Classic

Source: Facebook

The singer, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, shared his account in a video that circulated online and was reported by Legit.ng on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

The 'Nobody Fine Pass You' hitmaker described a discovery that he said went far beyond the platforms people typically associate with infidelity.

T-Classic on ex and Notes app

During the video, T-Classic recounted how his former girlfriend allegedly used Gmail and YouTube, among other platforms, in ways that raised his suspicions.

However, it was one particular revelation that clearly left him most stunned.

"The one that amazed me most was that she was sharing her private pictures through the Notes app of all places. Brothers and sisters, check your partner's Gmail," the singer said.

The Notes app is a standard tool on most smartphones, primarily designed for personal memos and lists.

The Nigerian artist's claim that it was being used to share private images struck many viewers as genuinely surprising, and his comments quickly drew attention across social media.

T-Classic's claims spark online debate

Reactions to the singer's disclosure were far from uniform.

Some users questioned whether going through a partner's phone was even a useful approach to uncovering infidelity, arguing that the signs are usually visible long before anyone opens an app.

Others weighed in on broader questions about trust and privacy within relationships, while a few simply expressed reservations about romantic commitment in today's digital age.

Below are some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Extraordinary Dara Effiong wrote:

"Them Dey cheat for Gmail again ahhhhh. I thought the Gmail was for official purposes."

Ikpo Cf commented:

"That is what we call executive cheating 😂"

Méradi Creative said:

"Why are you guys surprised?? Gmail is used for communication."

Inno Cent added:

"Gmail I can understand, but YouTube? Someone, please wake me up."

Sheggz confirms breakup with Bella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on BBNaija star Sheggz’s breakup with Bella, including his denial of cheating allegations and his account of their failed reconciliation.

Sheggz said he had bought an engagement ring because he believed they had a future together. The revelation came after he confirmed they had been apart since January 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh