Before his death, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie opened up about his declining health during a visit to fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana

Pete Edochie made an emotional appeal to God, expressing one heartfelt wish about how he wanted to leave the world

The legendary actor, best known for portraying Okonkwo in the 1987 adaptation of Things Fall Apart, died on Wednesday, 25 November, in Enugu, Nigeria

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Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, one of Nigeria's most celebrated screen legends, died in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November, in Enugu, Nigeria, aged 79, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

A resurfaced video shows the legendary late actor Pete Edochie's prayer about how he wanted to leave this world. Image credit: Pete Edochie/Facebook, Juju TV

Source: UGC

In the weeks before his passing, a poignant moment from his final public appearance has since captured widespread attention.

During a visit to fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana, in early October, Edochie spoke with rare candour about the physical toll his illness had taken on him.

He revealed that walking had grown increasingly difficult and that swelling would appear unpredictably in different parts of his body.

"Sometimes I get up, and parts of my body are swollen. After some time, it goes down again. Like my hand is swollen now," he told Armah during the visit.

Pete Edochie's last wish to God

It was in that same conversation that Edochie voiced what would become his final recorded prayer.

Speaking quietly but with clarity, he acknowledged that the moment of death lay beyond any person's choosing, and he simply asked that when his time came, he would go without placing a burden on those who loved him.

"I just keep asking God, You are the author of life. Whenever you feel it's time for me to go, just take me; don't let me bother the people who are around me. Just take me," he said.

His family confirmed his passing through an official statement. Edochie died at 12:30 am on November 25, 2026, surrounded by those closest to him, his wish ultimately fulfilled in the quiet of the night.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the late Pete Edochie making his final wish known to God.

A legacy written in African cinema

Edochie built his legacy over decades, most memorably through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's *Things Fall Apart*, a performance that earned him enduring reverence across generations of African viewers.

His commanding presence, distinctive voice, and deep mastery of storytelling made him a cultural touchstone far beyond the screen.

Reactions to legendary actor Pete Edochie's death

Social media reactions to news of his passing reflected the depth of affection Nigerians and Africans across the continent held for him.

Mmasi Nwa wrote:

"I knew something was going to happen with that interview. I didn't just know it's gonna be sudden like this. Especially when I saw him in a video with Toyin Abraham yesterday, my spirit was telling me Are u sure this man is not saying goodbye.. He has settled Judy Austin with that interview. he gave Yul his last blessings. In his words, he said. No one can pull Yul down. And so shall it be."

Augustine Ukperi shared:

"Same prayer my late father made before he died in his sleep at 80yrs. Keep resting in peace ✌️ Mr Peter Chucks Ukperi."

Ray Xchange wrote:

"He was more than an actor; he was a symbol of wisdom, dignity, discipline and African cultural identity. His commanding voice, unforgettable expressions and mastery of the art of storytelling made him a household name across generations. Legends may exit the stage, but their footprints remain in history. Rest in honour, Pete Edochie. Your name is written in the golden pages of African cinema."

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Source: YEN.com.gh