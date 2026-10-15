Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has received a briefing from his son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, on a project to restore land destroyed by galamsey

The project, which covers more than a hundred hectares near Obuasi, is expected to protect a water source that serves many communities in the area

Many Ghanaians have reacted to a video of the father and son moment, while Otumfuo shared a strong message on illegal mining at the launch

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Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah has briefed his father, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the Jimi River Land Reclamation Project in Obuasi.

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah briefs his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the plan to restore land and waterways destroyed by galamsey around the Jimi River in Obuasi. Photo source: The Asante Nation.

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene visited the project site near Obuasi on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to officially launch the reclamation effort.

During the visit, he inspected Lot 1 and planted a Ceiba seedling to mark the start of work. Covering 153 hectares, the pilot project seeks to restore land and waterways destroyed by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Spearheaded by the Ashanti Green Initiative, it is being carried out with AngloGold Ashanti, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Authority.

Restoring the area is critical because the Jimi Dam treats water for more than 200,000 people in Obuasi and the Adansi area.

Oheneba Kwaku briefs Otumfuo on Jimi project

In a video shared on Facebook by The Asante Nation, Oheneba Kwaku Duah, who leads the Ashanti Green Initiative, outlined the plans and strategies to restore the degraded land.

The page described him as the initiative’s CEO. Under the plan, illegal mining pits will be backfilled, spoil heaps regraded, and heavy metal contamination contained.

Drainage and erosion controls will then be installed before the topsoil is restored. Because of the remaining contamination, the land will be replanted with kenaf, a fibre crop used for sacks, rope and eco-composites, rather than food crops.

The Jimi River and its buffer zones will also be cleaned and replanted under the guidance of the EPA.

The Facebook video of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, in which he briefs Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the Jimi River reclamation project, is below.

Reactions to Oheneba Kwaku Duah briefing Otumfuo

Many social media users praised the Asantehene and his son after the video, which has over 24,000 views, surfaced online. Below are some of the comments:

Eric Aheto said:

“God bless you, our King. May God give you much strength to do what is best for your people. Pew!!!”

Nconyar Kay said:

“Finally, Kumasi is going to see development.”

Kofi Dc Kyinkyinaatwan said:

“This is what I want to see. It will be done by us.”

Kobby Saint said:

“Piaaaaaaaw Oheneba, and a big piaaaaaaaaaaaaaw to Asaase Wura Opemsoɔ Otumfuo Nyame Kɛse.”

Oheneba Kwaku Duah’s rare GJA Awards appearance

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah made a rare public appearance at the launch of the 29th GJA Media Awards.

On October 9, 2025, he was named co-chairman of the awards’ nine-member planning committee at the event held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh