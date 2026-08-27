Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie were filmed at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The two children of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appeared during their father's visit to the university to deliver a distinguished lecture

The Asante Nation shared the footage, which quickly gained traction on Instagram and drew warm reactions from fans

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The children of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have turned heads online after footage of them at Howard University in Washington, D.C., went viral on social media.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's children steal the spotlight at Howard University during Asantehene's visit for a distinguished lecture. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio, The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie were captured in an indoor setting that resembled a formal library or archive room, its wooden shelves lined with bound volumes from floor to ceiling.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Howard University visit

The two young royals were present as part of their father's trip to the historically Black university in the United States on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the paramount ruler of the Asante Kingdom and one of Ghana's most globally recognised traditional leaders, visited Howard to deliver a distinguished lecture.

The Asantehene's visit was sponsored by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF), a pan-African non-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating excellence in leadership, governance and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The distinguished lecture centred on themes of governance, cultural preservation and traditional leadership, with particular focus on the enduring relationship between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

The engagement was intended to create a platform for exchange between the Asantehene and the Howard University community, bringing together scholarship, culture and discussions on the advancement of people of African descent.

The footage shared by The Asante Nation captured a congenial, celebratory exchange between the children and another individual, radiating the kind of warmth that has endeared the royal family to many across the continent and its diaspora.

Their mother, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, was not visible in the clip, though the resemblance between her and her daughter did not go unnoticed by fans watching online.

The Instagram video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's children at Howard University is below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's children's Howard University appearance

The video of Otumfuo's children's appearance at Howard University drew a flood of affectionate comments from followers of The Asante Nation on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@coba_refreshment wrote:

"My prince with the view once smile."

@beyoutiful_hairghana said:

"Mini Lady Julia 😍."

@bee_mine81 commented:

"Beautiful children ❤️."

Otumfuo reunites with his wife, children abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo's heartfelt reunion with his family during his two-week working visit to the United States, ahead of the Akwasidae Kese celebration in Maryland.

The touching moment, captured on video, illuminated the warmth and joy of family ties, resonating deeply with followers of the Asante royal family on social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh