Otumfuo's Children Steal Spotlight at Howard University During Asantehene's Distinguished Lecture
- Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie were filmed at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- The two children of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appeared during their father's visit to the university to deliver a distinguished lecture
- The Asante Nation shared the footage, which quickly gained traction on Instagram and drew warm reactions from fans
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The children of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have turned heads online after footage of them at Howard University in Washington, D.C., went viral on social media.
Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie were captured in an indoor setting that resembled a formal library or archive room, its wooden shelves lined with bound volumes from floor to ceiling.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Howard University visit
The two young royals were present as part of their father's trip to the historically Black university in the United States on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the paramount ruler of the Asante Kingdom and one of Ghana's most globally recognised traditional leaders, visited Howard to deliver a distinguished lecture.
The Asantehene's visit was sponsored by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF), a pan-African non-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating excellence in leadership, governance and entrepreneurship across the continent.
The distinguished lecture centred on themes of governance, cultural preservation and traditional leadership, with particular focus on the enduring relationship between Ghana and the global African diaspora.
The engagement was intended to create a platform for exchange between the Asantehene and the Howard University community, bringing together scholarship, culture and discussions on the advancement of people of African descent.
The footage shared by The Asante Nation captured a congenial, celebratory exchange between the children and another individual, radiating the kind of warmth that has endeared the royal family to many across the continent and its diaspora.
Their mother, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, was not visible in the clip, though the resemblance between her and her daughter did not go unnoticed by fans watching online.
The Instagram video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's children at Howard University is below:
Reactions to Otumfuo's children's Howard University appearance
The video of Otumfuo's children's appearance at Howard University drew a flood of affectionate comments from followers of The Asante Nation on Instagram.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
@coba_refreshment wrote:
"My prince with the view once smile."
@beyoutiful_hairghana said:
"Mini Lady Julia 😍."
@bee_mine81 commented:
"Beautiful children ❤️."
Otumfuo reunites with his wife, children abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo's heartfelt reunion with his family during his two-week working visit to the United States, ahead of the Akwasidae Kese celebration in Maryland.
The touching moment, captured on video, illuminated the warmth and joy of family ties, resonating deeply with followers of the Asante royal family on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh