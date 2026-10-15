Gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The family of the Nigerian singer confirmed the news in a statement posted on his official Instagram page later that evening

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Wumi Toriola and dozens of others shared emotional tributes to the late singer

Gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known by his stage name Toluwanisings, died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026, leaving Nigeria's entertainment community in deep mourning.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola and Nigerian stars mourn Toluwanisings' death. Image credit: Fuinke Akindele, UGC , Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

His family broke the news through a statement published on his official Instagram page that same evening, confirming what many had feared after early reports began circulating.

The announcement immediately drew an overwhelming wave of tributes from actors, filmmakers, and other public figures across the country.

Funke Akindele and Muyiwa Ademola lead tributes

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was one of the first prominent voices to respond, remembering Toluwanisings as a humble and hardworking gentleman.

She prayed for the repose of his soul and asked God to bring comfort to those closest to him during this difficult period.

Actor Muyiwa Ademola was equally distraught, writing in the comments beneath the family's post:

"This breaks my heart! It did! Don't even know what to write! God."

Actress Temitope Solaja Aruga questioned the circumstances of the death, voicing disbelief, while Nkechi Blessing Sunday described death as cruel.

Jumoke Odetola reflected on the timing of the loss, noting that the singer's career had appeared to be gaining considerable momentum before his sudden passing.

Nollywood unites in grief over Toluwamisings' death

The tributes extended far beyond a handful of names. Wumi Toriola shared an emotional reaction expressing disbelief, and skit maker Kiekie also responded with visible distress.

Mo Bimpe, Debbie Shokoya, Bimbo Afolayan, Adeniyi Johnson, Eniola Badmus, and Kiki Bakare were among those who also added their voices to the chorus of condolences.

Queen Silekunola Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, offered a brief but heartfelt message, writing:

"Hmmmm, Lord God, thou knowest."

Actors Kunle Afod, Faithia Williams, Funmi Awelewa, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and Aisha Lawal equally shared messages of grief.

Comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid one of the more detailed tributes, titling his post "Sunset at Midday."

He spoke fondly of the singer's distinctive voice, offered prayers for his wife, children, and loved ones, and closed his message with the words:

"Sing with the Angels, Bro."

The sheer volume of responses from across Nigeria's creative industries reflects just how deeply Toluwanisings was respected and loved within the community he served.

The Facebook post of Toluwanisings' family confirming his death is below.

Toluwanisings' WhatsApp message hours before death surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ final WhatsApp status, shared hours before his family confirmed his death.

The post urged people to apologise and protect genuine relationships, while his caption, “I am very sorry,” has prompted questions about its meaning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh