Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has questioned the use of unemployment to justify mining activities that damage water sources

The Asantehene inspected Jimi Dam and expressed concern about the consequences of pollution for families and future generations

His visit formed part of a reclamation initiative aimed at restoring damaged land and protecting water supplies around Obuasi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has questioned whether unemployment should be used to justify mining activities that threaten water supplies and destroy cocoa-growing land.

Otumfuo laments the state of Jimi Dam as galamsey threatens the water supply. Image credit: The Palace View

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an inspection of Jimi Dam on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, he acknowledged concerns that young people were entering galamsey because they could not find jobs.

However, he stressed that the water being affected was essential to the health and survival of the same communities seeking livelihoods through mining.

Otumfuo raised concerns over water pollution

During the visit, Otumfuo said he had heard the explanation that unemployment was pushing young people towards galamsey.

He questioned what communities would do if, in responding to the lack of jobs, they damaged the water on which they depended.

The Asantehene also expressed concern about the possible consequences for future generations, warning that children could suffer ill health if water sources were compromised.

He explained that these concerns had prompted him to visit the dam personally and assess the situation.

Images shared by The Palace View showed brown water in the reservoir and flowing over its spillway. The platform described the dam as a source of water supply for the town.

Cocoa farms also faced destruction

Otumfuo further highlighted the destruction of land used for cocoa cultivation, observing that some people considered gold more profitable than cocoa.

His comments drew attention to the competing pressures facing communities where mining promises income but threatens agricultural land and water resources.

He also emphasised the need to prevent wastewater from mining activities from entering valuable water bodies.

Watch the X video below:

The inspection formed part of his visit for the Jimi Land Reclamation and River Watercourse Rehabilitation Project near Obuasi.

According to MyJoyOnline, the pilot covers 153 hectares across Obuasi East, Adansi Akrofuom and Adansi Asokwa, targeting areas damaged by unregulated mining.

Planned work includes filling abandoned pits, stabilising damaged ground, managing contaminated soil and improving drainage to protect the river.

The project also involves planting kenaf, a commercial fibre crop selected because residual contamination makes food cultivation a concern.

Led by the Ashanti Green Initiative under Otumfuo’s patronage, with technical support from AngloGold Ashanti, the initiative aims to restore damaged land while safeguarding the Jimi Dam.

Long-term plans include monitoring water quality, soil recovery and vegetation to assess whether the restoration measures are delivering lasting improvements.

Otumfuo's diaspora unity speech draws admiration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s message to the Asante diaspora on unity during his United States tour.

His remarks formed part of a two-week working visit that included a royal address at Howard University and the historic Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar.

Otumfuo’s call for togetherness drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians online, with many praising him as a wise and peace-loving leader.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh