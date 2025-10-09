Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwaku Duah, appeared at the launch of the 29th GJA Media Awards event on Thursday, October 9, 2025

In a video, the young Ashanti prince was announced as a key member of the event's planning committee at the Alisa Hotel

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son's appearance at the event has triggered numerous reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, has made a rare public appearance at a public event.

Otumfuo's son Nana Kwaku Duah makes a rare public appearance at GJA Media Awards launch event.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) launched the 29th edition of its Media Awards ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The high-profile ceremony held annually to reward personalities in the Ghanaian media space for their outstanding contributions to the profession is slated for November 2025 at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Numerous important personalities, including the CEO of EIB Network Limited, Bola Ray, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, attended the event.

Otumfuo's son appears at GJA awards launch

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah was seen arriving at the premises of the Alisa hotel for the launch of the 29th GJA Media Awards event.

The young prince from the Ashanti Region, who is currently the Managing Director for the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), dressed for the occasion in his black suit and tie.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son entered the hotel's conference room and was seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with Bola Ray, who approached him as he sat in his seat in preparation for the event's commencement.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour later announced Nana Kwaku Duah and other personalities, including the founder of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, as members of the newly inaugurated planning committee for the upcoming prestigious event.

He was announced as the co-chairman of the nine-member committee and received a rousing applause from the attendees during his introduction.

The videos of Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwaku Duah, at the GJA Media Awards launch event are below:

Otumfuo's sons attend late Asantehemaa's funeral

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah's appearance at the GJA Media Awards launch comes weeks after he attended the funeral of the late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III with his relative Nana Opoku Ware.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter Afia Kobi Prempeh sprays cash on Engineer Atta Poku at his mother's funeral.

The pair appeared at the solemn event held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, dressed in simple mourning cloths to pay their respect to the late Asantehemaa and mourn with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Kwaku Duah appeared to be in a more pleasant mood as he exchanged pleasantries with other mourners, while Nana Opoku Ware was in a more sombre mood.

Their appearance at the funeral triggered massive online reactions, with many Ghanaians praising the duo for their handsomeness and demeanour.

The video of Otumfuo's sons at the late Asantehemaa's funeral is below:

Otumfuo's daughter splashes money at a funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's daughter splashed money on Engineer Atta Poku at his mother's funeral on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In a video, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh made the generous financial gesture to commiserate with the deceased's grieving son.

Footage of Otumfuo's daughter splashing money at the funeral service triggered many reactions on social media.

