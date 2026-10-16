A Ghanaian preparing to travel abroad, whether for a holiday, education or work, it is essential to ensure that all your travel documents are in order before heading to the airport.

Any traveller who arrives at the airport without the right documents risks being denied boarding, regardless of how well they planned their trip

From Yellow Fever cards to children's consent letters, the checklist of required documents goes far beyond just a valid passport and visa

Planning a trip abroad can be exciting and may take months of preparation. However, overlooking a single important document could disrupt your plans or even prevent you from travelling.

Imagine arriving at the airport only to be denied boarding because you are missing a document you did not realise you needed.

10 documents you should check before going to the airport as a Ghanaian traveller.

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Knowing what to prepare before leaving home can make the difference between a smooth departure and a costly disappointment.

Why do airlines need to check your documents?

Airlines do not check documents out of courtesy. They rely on a database called Timatic, maintained by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), to confirm what paperwork each passenger must carry.

The legal pressure on airlines to get this right is real: under Ireland's Immigration Act 2003, for instance, carriers can be fined between €3,000, an equivalent of GH¢39,141, to €5,000, an equivalent of GH¢65,235, for transporting passengers who lack the correct documents, report by Irish Legal News said.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued penalties exceeding SAR 2.8 million, equivalent to roughly GH¢8.6 million, for 87 aviation violations in the second quarter of 2025 alone.

Emirates has made its position clear, stating that while it will check, the responsibility for carrying the right documents ultimately rests with the traveller.

10 Documents to Verify Before You Fly

Here is what every Ghanaian traveller should confirm before heading to the airport:

Passport: Check that it is valid, in good condition, has enough blank pages, and meets the minimum validity period required by your destination. Visa or entry authorisation: Confirm the visa type, validity dates, number of permitted entries, and whether your purpose of travel matches the visa category. Some countries require six months of passport validity beyond your travel dates. Transit documents: If your route involves a stopover, check whether a transit visa is required at every intermediate point. Flight itinerary: Verify that your name, route, dates, and onward or return arrangements are all correct. Accommodation and proof of funds: Some destinations require supporting evidence of where you will stay and how you will finance your trip. Invitation or admission letter: Relevant for family visits, business travel, study, or work trips. Travel insurance: Required for certain visas and advisable for most journeys. Health documents: Ghanaians should ensure their Yellow Fever vaccination card is ready, as several countries require it. Check any other destination-specific health requirements. Children's documents: If travelling with a child, verify their passport, visa, and any parental consent or custody documentation. Work or study documents: Carry the relevant visa, permit, employment letter, or admission confirmation where applicable. Some institutions require you to come along with your school certificates.

Baggage Rules to Know Before the Airport

Beyond documents, baggage limits can also catch travellers off guard. Most airlines allow checked bags of between 20 and 23 kg, though this varies by carrier, so confirm before you pack.

A single checked bag must not exceed 32 kg on most international routes.

For carry-on bags, the widely used maximum dimensions are 56 x 45 x 25 cm, including wheels and handles, with weight limits typically starting at 5 kg.

Bags that exceed cabin limits may be removed at the gate and placed in the hold. A traveller exceeding the baggage requirement may be asked to pay an extra fee at the airport.

Avoid packing valuables or irreplaceable items in checked luggage, and always attach external identification to your bags.

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Source: YEN.com.gh