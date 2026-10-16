The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released a guide on confirming immigrant visa availability before applying

The Department of State publishes a monthly Visa Bulletin that tracks priority dates, preference categories, and country of chargeability

The bulletin uses shorthand codes such as 'C' and 'U' to indicate whether visas in a specific category are currently accessible

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a guide to help prospective immigrants determine whether an immigrant visa is available to them before they begin the formal process of seeking lawful permanent residency.

The agency acknowledged that demand for immigrant visas far exceeds the statutory limits set by federal law, meaning many applicants cannot secure one right away.

USCIS explains how to check if an immigrant visa is available before applying. Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The official guidance states that "because the number of people seeking immigrant visas far exceeds the supply, not every applicant can receive one immediately."

Understanding the visa bulletin and priority dates

To help applicants track their progress, the US Department of State releases a monthly document called the Visa Bulletin.

This publication outlines which categories of applicants may move forward with their applications at any given time, based on three key factors: priority dates, preference classifications, and the applicant's country of chargeability.

A priority date is typically the date on which an applicant's petition was filed. Applicants must wait until their priority date becomes current, as shown in the bulletin, before they can proceed.

How to read the bulletin's shorthand codes

Each monthly edition of the Visa Bulletin uses a set of shorthand codes to communicate the status of various applicant categories quickly.

A "C" in the bulletin means that visas are currently available for all qualified applicants in that particular group.

A "U," on the other hand, signals that visas in that category are temporarily unavailable.

For those already living in the United States who wish to adjust their immigration status, consulting the bulletin before filing is essential.

It ensures that applicants only submit their paperwork during the window in which they are officially eligible to do so, avoiding unnecessary delays or rejected filings.

USCIS encourages all prospective immigrants to review the bulletin each month, as the figures and codes are updated regularly to reflect the latest availability.

Foreigners who can apply for US asylum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had outlined five grounds on which foreign nationals in the US could seek humanitarian protection.

Applicants were required to submit Form I-589 within one year of arriving in the United States to be considered for asylum.

USCIS warned that missing a scheduled interview without a formal rescheduling request could result in an application being dismissed outright.

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Source: YEN.com.gh