Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin raised concerns in Parliament about hospitals reverting to manual folder-based patient records

He warned that the unreliable health information management system was putting patient data and healthcare delivery at risk

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh responded by explaining what the government had done to address the system's failures

Ghana's Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sounded the alarm over reports that some hospitals across the country have abandoned digital patient records and returned to manual, folder-based systems.

Ghana’s Afenyo-Markin warns hospital patient records are reverting to paper amid system failures, as Health Minister Akandoh outlines fixes to protect data. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Addressing Parliament, Afenyo-Markin said the newly deployed health information management system was experiencing significant technical difficulties, leaving health workers unable to access patients' medical histories at certain facilities.

"When it comes to the health of our people, we hold a view that data must be reliable, especially when it comes to the history of such patients," he said, calling for urgent government intervention.

The Minority Leader said healthcare professionals had complained about the suspension of the data system following a change in service provider.

His remarks highlighted fears that the breakdown could compromise the quality of care patients receive.

"Resorting to the folder system, which is very manual in nature, all of a sudden by some hospitals is of great concern," Afenyo-Markin said.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin speaking about the hospital patient records.

Health Minister defends government's response

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh acknowledged the challenges but told Parliament the government had already moved to resolve them.

He explained that the original software used by hospitals was never owned by the Ghanaian state, which left the country exposed when the previous service provider pulled out of the arrangement.

Akandoh accused the former provider of holding Ghana to ransom and confirmed that the government had since secured replacement software that is owned outright by the Republic of Ghana.

He said the new arrangement includes an intermediary system designed to ensure that health data continues to be captured and stored even in the event that any future service provider withdraws.

The minister also said patient data that had been disrupted during the transition had since been reconstructed and retrieved, with the current system having been operational for approximately one year.

DHIMS operates separately from hospital records

Akandoh also drew a clear distinction between two separate systems, clarifying that the District Health Information Management System, known as DHIMS, which handles broader public health data, functions independently from the system managing individual hospital records.

The two should not be confused, he said, as challenges affecting one do not necessarily affect the other.

The exchange in Parliament has drawn attention to the fragility of Ghana's digital health infrastructure and the need for systems that safeguard patient data regardless of shifts in commercial partnerships.

A man accuses Tamale Teaching Hospital after his brother died during dialysis due to a power outage and a non-functional generator. Image credit: Salman Al Faris/FB, Tetiana Kitura/iStock

Source: UGC

Dumsor at hospital reportedly claims man's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man publicly blamed the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for the death of his brother, alleging that a power outage during a dialysis session, combined with a non-functional standby generator and no available oxygen, left the patient unable to survive.

Salma Al Faris shared the account of his brother's final hours in a Facebook post on August 29, 2026, days after Sumaila Amadu died at the hospital's Renal Clinic on Tuesday, August 25.

Sumaila had been living with chronic kidney disease and depended on dialysis twice a week to stay alive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh