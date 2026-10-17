The Australian government runs a free language programme for eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants settling in the country

The Adult Migrant English Program is delivered through roughly 300 service centres across Australia in multiple formats

Newcomers on qualifying visas that started after October 2020 must meet strict registration and enrolment deadlines to participate

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The Australian government has spotlighted a key integration benefit available to foreigners who relocate to the country, offering free English language training through a dedicated national programme.

The Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), managed by the Department of Home Affairs, gives eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants access to structured language tuition at no personal cost.

Australia offers one free English programme that foreigners can access after relocating to the country. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is designed to reduce communication barriers and equip newcomers with practical skills for everyday life.

How the AMEP works

Participants can choose from several modes of learning, including in-person classes, distance education, and app-based modules, with approximately 300 service centres operating across the country.

Families with young children also benefit from complimentary childcare during scheduled sessions, removing a common barrier for parents who might otherwise struggle to attend.

To be eligible, applicants must generally be at least 18 years old and have little to no English proficiency.

Younger arrivals aged between 15 and 17 may still be considered, though each case is reviewed individually.

For those whose qualifying visa commenced after 1 October 2020, the programme comes with firm administrative timelines.

According to official guidelines, participants "must register with an AMEP provider within six months, begin their course within 12 months, and complete it within five years."

Additional benefits for welfare recipients

Migrants who receive welfare support through Centrelink stand to gain an added advantage.

Active enrolment and participation in the AMEP automatically counts towards meeting mutual obligation requirements under Workforce Australia, meaning learners fulfil two commitments simultaneously without additional burden.

The programme reflects Australia's broader commitment to structured migrant integration, ensuring that language access remains a cornerstone of the settlement experience for incoming residents.

Australia lists student visa family rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had announced updates to its Student visa (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) rules.

The new regulations, which were set to take effect on 2 October 2026, affected four categories of student visa applicants already on Australian soil.

Nigerian and other African students who were studying in Australia or planning to enrol were among those urged to review the changes early.

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Source: YEN.com.gh