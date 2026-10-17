The Foreign Ministry of Oman published a guide spotlighting industries actively welcoming international capital under its Vision 2040 plan

Authorities highlighted five specific sectors experiencing rapid growth, from tourism and aquaculture to renewable energy and mining

The ministry opened direct communication channels for global business figures seeking to explore investment opportunities in the country

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The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman has released a comprehensive business resource identifying high-growth industries that are open to international investment, as the Gulf nation pushes forward with its economic diversification agenda under Vision 2040.

The ministry stated that it warmly welcomes inquiries and visits from business figures worldwide who are looking to expand their operations within the country, signalling a clear intent to position Oman as a competitive destination for global capital.

Oman lists 5 promising sectors where foreign investors can be successful in the country. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori/Getty Images.

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Oman's 5 priority sectors for foreign investment

While the Omani market offers a broad range of commercial opportunities, authorities have specifically highlighted five industries as prime targets for overseas investors seeking strong long-term returns.

Tourism tops the list, driven by the country's rich cultural heritage, varied coastal landscapes, and a growing hospitality infrastructure that appeals to both leisure developers and infrastructure investors.

Shipping and logistics follows, with Oman's strategic location along maritime corridors connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia making it a natural hub for transport and supply-chain operations.

The minerals and mining sector is also flagged as a significant opportunity, given the country's substantial natural mineral reserves, which offer potential for resource extraction and industrial processing ventures.

Aquaculture rounds out the marine angle, with Oman's extensive coastline along the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea providing fertile ground for fish farming and marine food production businesses.

Finally, renewable energy and green initiatives are positioned as a focal point for modern industrial collaboration, aligning with global sustainability goals and the country's own clean energy ambitions.

Foreign business owners interested in any of these sectors can reach Omani trade representatives directly through official channels.

The Foreign Ministry has made support pathways readily available through its Muscat headquarters on Al Kharjiyah Street, as well as through dedicated digital platforms and telephone enquiries for prospective partners.

Oman offers fast-track work permits for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Oman's Ministry of Labour had introduced a rapid approval pathway covering nine specific job categories for foreign workers.

The new system aimed to cut what previously took several weeks down to just ten working days.

Officials linked the fast-track permits to Oman's wider economic diversification and foreign investment goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh