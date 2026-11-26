Nana Kwame Oduro, a 5th-year student and St. Augustine's College alumnus, made headlines at a prestigious KNUST ceremony

The young scholar walked away with not one but two awards at the 11th KNUST Doctor of Pharm White Coat Ceremony

His double recognition has drawn attention to the remarkable academic journey of the St. Augustine's College old boy

A young scholar from one of Ghana's most storied secondary schools has capped his university career with a remarkable double triumph, turning heads at one of KNUST's most celebrated academic ceremonies.

Nana Kwame Oduro won Overall Best Student and Best in Pharmacognosy at KNUST’s 11th Doctor of Pharm White Coat Ceremony, celebrating his academic success. Image credit: VOK Live/X

Source: UGC

Nana Kwame Oduro, a fifth-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an alumnus of St. Augustine's College, swept two top honours at the 11th KNUST Doctor of Pharm White Coat Ceremony.

Nana Kwame Oduro wins Overall Best Student

He was adjudged the Overall Best Student and was also recognised as the Best in Pharmacognosy, a discipline focused on the study of natural medicinal substances.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage for graduating students in the health sciences, marking the transition from academic study into professional practice.

Being singled out for excellence at such an event carries significant weight, and Oduro's double recognition set him apart from his peers in an especially competitive cohort.

His achievement also serves as a proud moment for St. Augustine's College, the Cape Coast-based institution with a long tradition of producing some of Ghana's brightest minds.

Oduro joins a line of distinguished old boys whose accomplishments have continued to reflect well on the school long after they left its gates.

The X post below contains more details about St. Augustine’s College alumnus Nana Kwame Oduro’s achievement at KNUST.

Winning the Overall Best Student award signals consistent excellence across all areas of study throughout the five-year programme.

The additional recognition for Best in Pharmacognosy points to a particular depth of understanding in a specialised field, suggesting that Oduro's academic performance went beyond surface-level achievement.

The ceremony marks the formal beginning of his professional journey, and his double award sets a high benchmark as he steps into the next chapter of his career.

St. Augustine's College advances to the NSMQ Grand Finale with 52 points, aiming for a record third title after a tight semifinal against Prempeh College. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

St. Augustine's reaches NSMQ 2026 finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Augustine's College punched its ticket to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale, turning in a composed semifinal display to outpace two familiar rivals and keep their championship ambitions alive.

The Cape Coast school, affectionately known as APSU, wrapped up Round 5 of the semifinals with 52 points, finishing five clear of Prempeh College, who managed 47.

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary brought up the rear on 28 points, leaving the Bakano-based school to celebrate a well-earned passage to the final.

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Source: YEN.com.gh