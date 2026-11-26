St. Augustine’s College Alumnus Named Overall Best Student at KNUST Doctor of Pharm Graduation
- Nana Kwame Oduro, a 5th-year student and St. Augustine's College alumnus, made headlines at a prestigious KNUST ceremony
- The young scholar walked away with not one but two awards at the 11th KNUST Doctor of Pharm White Coat Ceremony
- His double recognition has drawn attention to the remarkable academic journey of the St. Augustine's College old boy
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A young scholar from one of Ghana's most storied secondary schools has capped his university career with a remarkable double triumph, turning heads at one of KNUST's most celebrated academic ceremonies.
Nana Kwame Oduro, a fifth-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an alumnus of St. Augustine's College, swept two top honours at the 11th KNUST Doctor of Pharm White Coat Ceremony.
Nana Kwame Oduro wins Overall Best Student
He was adjudged the Overall Best Student and was also recognised as the Best in Pharmacognosy, a discipline focused on the study of natural medicinal substances.
The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage for graduating students in the health sciences, marking the transition from academic study into professional practice.
Being singled out for excellence at such an event carries significant weight, and Oduro's double recognition set him apart from his peers in an especially competitive cohort.
His achievement also serves as a proud moment for St. Augustine's College, the Cape Coast-based institution with a long tradition of producing some of Ghana's brightest minds.
Oduro joins a line of distinguished old boys whose accomplishments have continued to reflect well on the school long after they left its gates.
The X post below contains more details about St. Augustine’s College alumnus Nana Kwame Oduro’s achievement at KNUST.
Winning the Overall Best Student award signals consistent excellence across all areas of study throughout the five-year programme.
The additional recognition for Best in Pharmacognosy points to a particular depth of understanding in a specialised field, suggesting that Oduro's academic performance went beyond surface-level achievement.
The ceremony marks the formal beginning of his professional journey, and his double award sets a high benchmark as he steps into the next chapter of his career.
St. Augustine's reaches NSMQ 2026 finale
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Augustine's College punched its ticket to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale, turning in a composed semifinal display to outpace two familiar rivals and keep their championship ambitions alive.
The Cape Coast school, affectionately known as APSU, wrapped up Round 5 of the semifinals with 52 points, finishing five clear of Prempeh College, who managed 47.
Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary brought up the rear on 28 points, leaving the Bakano-based school to celebrate a well-earned passage to the final.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh