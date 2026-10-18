The British Army published official entry requirements for infantry soldier roles, including rules for eligible foreign applicants

Prospective recruits must fall within a specific age window and pass a series of demanding physical fitness tests

The Army estimates the full application process, from initial sign-up to basic training, takes between three and six months

The British Army has published detailed entry requirements for individuals who wish to serve as infantry soldiers, covering everything from age restrictions to physical fitness benchmarks.

The guidelines are intended to provide a clear picture of what the application process involves, and they apply to eligible foreign nationals as well as British citizens.

UK Army releases the minimum age and fitness rules for foreigners joining as infantry soldiers. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: TikTok

Age requirements for infantry recruits

Candidates looking to enlist as infantry soldiers must be between 16 and 36 years old. More specifically, applicants need to be at least 15 years and 7 months old when they submit their application, and no older than 35 years and 6 months.

Those who apply at the younger end of the age range have the option to begin foundational training as Junior Soldiers at the Army Foundation College from the age of 16.

Meeting the age criteria alone is not sufficient. Candidates are also required to pass a structured set of physical assessments designed to evaluate their readiness for frontline service.

The fitness tests include a mid-thigh pull, a medicine ball throw, and a timed 2-kilometre run.

Together, these evaluations measure a candidate's strength, power, and cardiovascular endurance, which the British Army considers essential for modern combat roles.

What the application process involves

Once a candidate submits an initial online application, the Army estimates the full process through to the start of basic training takes roughly three to six months.

During that period, applicants go through several stages, including careers discussions, medical checks, a residential assessment centre evaluation, and standard security clearance procedures.

The infantry role does not carry complex academic entry requirements, making it accessible to a broad range of candidates who meet the age and fitness criteria.

UK closes 2 pathways foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UK Home Office laid document HC 584 before Parliament, introducing amendments across more than 20 immigration appendices.

The changes removed several Tier 1 Entrepreneur extension options and tightened rules on how applications were counted and dated.

Most of the new rules took effect on 8 October 2026, with further rollouts scheduled through December 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh