Hungary's government published the requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship through simplified naturalisation on its official website

Applicants must meet at least one of the two ancestry or marriage conditions before other eligibility criteria are considered

Language proficiency, a clean criminal record, and national security clearance are among the mandatory requirements for all applicants

Hungary has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals may apply for citizenship through its simplified naturalisation process, publishing the full framework on the Hungarian government's official website.

The process begins with a threshold test: an applicant must fall into at least one of three ancestry or marriage categories before any further assessment takes place.

Hungary sets simplified naturalisation rules: ancestry or marriage eligibility. Image credit: Anadolu, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for Hungary's simplified naturalisation

The first pathway is open to foreigners who have a Hungarian citizen among their ancestors, or whose lineage suggests Hungarian origin. The second and third routes are available to those married to a Hungarian citizen, with different duration requirements depending on the circumstances.

A marriage of at least ten years to a Hungarian national satisfies the condition on its own, while a marriage of at least five years qualifies if the couple has children together.

Satisfying one of these three conditions, however, does not complete the application. Three further requirements apply universally, regardless of which qualifying category an applicant falls under.

3 additional conditions every applicant must satisfy

Applicants are required to demonstrate a working knowledge of the Hungarian language. Crucially, proficiency is assessed by the receiving authority during the application process itself, meaning a self-declaration is not sufficient. The burden falls on the applicant to show competence in practice.

The second universal condition concerns criminal history. Applicants must have no criminal record and no ongoing criminal proceedings against them under Hungarian law at the time of application.

The third condition relates to national security. Authorities are required to determine that granting citizenship to the applicant would not pose any threat to Hungary's public security or national security interests. Both the criminal and security assessments are mandatory and non-negotiable at every stage of the process.

Together, these six conditions, covering ancestry or marriage eligibility, language ability, criminal history, and security considerations, form the complete framework Hungary applies when reviewing simplified naturalisation applications from foreign nationals.

Canada unveils fast-track PR route for eligible foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced an overhaul of the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

The announcement was made on 16 October 2026 in Kitchener, Ontario. It introduces additional points for foreign workers who have eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh