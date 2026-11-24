The Cyber Security Authority recorded 676 online shopping fraud cases between January and October 2026

Ghanaian shoppers lost more than GH¢1,737,607 to online scams in the lead-up to Black Friday 2026

The CSA issued a public alert on November 24, 2026, warning citizens about three key scam tactics targeting Black Friday deals

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Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued an urgent public alert warning citizens about a sharp rise in online shopping scams ahead of Black Friday, indicating that fraudsters have already stolen more than GH¢1,737,607 from unsuspecting shoppers across the country this year.

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority warns of increasing online shopping fraud. Image credit: He2/iStock, Pascal Guyot, Nipah Dennis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The warning, shared on the CSA's official X page on November 24, 2026, cited internal data showing 676 confirmed cases of online shopping fraud recorded between January and October 2026 alone. The authority urged Ghanaians to exercise caution as the peak shopping season intensifies.

3 Scam tactics targeting Black Friday shoppers

The CSA identified three primary methods scammers are using to defraud online shoppers:

1. Brand Impersonation: Fraudsters replicate well-known brands on search engines such as Google, manipulating results so their fake contact details appear at the top. Victims who reach out end up making advance payments for goods they never receive.

2. Fake Online Shops: Scammers build fraudulent profiles on social media platforms, advertising products that do not exist. Buyers are directed to send payments to Mobile Money wallets registered under personal names rather than a business name. Once payment is made, the scammer blocks the victim entirely.

3. Phishing Schemes: Fraudulent links are circulated via email, WhatsApp, and SMS, luring shoppers onto convincing but fake shopping websites designed to harvest credit card details, account passwords, and other sensitive information.

How to stay safe when shopping online

The CSA offered practical guidance to help Ghanaians avoid falling victim during the busy shopping period:

1. Verify shop contact details directly through official websites rather than relying on search engine results.

2. Stick to reputable and well-known online retailers when making purchases.

3. Treat any deal that appears unusually generous with scepticism.

4. Where possible, insist on paying only after the ordered item has been delivered and inspected.

Ghanaians who suspect they have encountered a scam or need guidance can reach the CSA through its 24-hour reporting channels.

The authority can be contacted by calling or texting 292, via WhatsApp on 0501603111, or by email at eport@csa.gov.gh.

The X post below contains the CSA's official statement.

Retired Army officer caught in recruitment fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a retired Brigadier General has denied charges of defrauding by false pretences before an Accra Circuit Court, in a case linked to an alleged promise to arrange the recruitment of 200 individuals into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo entered a not guilty plea when the case was called.

GNA reported that Inspector Morga Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court that a serving military officer lodged a complaint alleging that Baidoo received GH¢740,000 in cash along with an unregistered Toyota 4Runner valued at GH¢260,000 to facilitate the arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh