Japan announced that citizens from 63 countries are eligible to apply for Japanese visas without paying any fees

The visa fee waiver is part of Japan's broader effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with select nations

Eligible applicants must still go through the standard visa application process despite the fee exemption

Japan has announced that nationals from 63 countries are eligible to apply for Japanese visas without paying any consular fees, in a move that is expected to ease travel for thousands of prospective visitors and residents.

The Japanese government confirmed the list of qualifying nations as part of its ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations and encourage people-to-people exchanges.

Japan announces 63 countries whose citizens can apply for Japanese visas for free. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun & Yusuke Ide/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Citizens from the listed countries are not required to pay the standard visa processing fee, though they are still obligated to submit all required documentation and go through the normal application procedure.

Which countries qualify for the fee waiver?

The 63 countries covered by Japan's visa fee waiver span multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Several African nations feature on the list, making the announcement particularly relevant to travellers from the continent who have historically faced higher costs and stricter conditions when applying for Japanese visas.

It is important to note that the waiver applies only to the fee itself.

Applicants must still provide supporting documents such as a valid passport, proof of financial means, travel itinerary, and other materials required by Japanese diplomatic missions in their respective countries.

What applicants need to know

Prospective travellers from eligible countries are advised to contact their nearest Japanese embassy or consulate to confirm their country's inclusion on the list and to obtain accurate guidance on the application requirements.

The type of visa being applied for, whether for tourism, business, study, or work, may also affect the documentation needed.

Japan has been gradually expanding its visa facilitation measures in recent years as part of a wider strategy to boost inbound travel and attract international talent.

The country welcomed a record number of foreign visitors in 2024, underlining growing global interest in Japan as a destination.

Nationals from countries not included in the 63-country list are still required to pay the applicable visa fees when submitting their applications.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also revealed how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh