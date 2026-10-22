Japan announced it would open 20,000 visa slots exclusively for a specific category of foreign workers

The move is part of Japan's broader effort to address its deepening labour shortage crisis

Only one category of workers qualifies for the new visa allocation, making competition intense

Japan has announced plans to open 20,000 visa slots exclusively for one category of foreign workers, marking a significant step in the country's effort to tackle its long-standing labour shortage.

The Japanese government confirmed the new allocation as part of a structured approach to bringing in skilled overseas workers to fill critical gaps in its workforce.

Japan opens 20,000 visa slots for Ghanaians and other foreign workers. Photo credit: Vithun Khamsong & Krittanut Unsombut/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The decision reflects mounting pressure on Japan's economy, which has struggled for years with an ageing population and a shrinking domestic labour pool.

Japan's push to attract foreign workers

Japan has historically maintained one of the most restrictive immigration policies among developed nations.

However, the country has gradually shifted its stance in recent years, introducing special visa categories designed to attract workers in sectors facing acute shortages.

The 20,000 slots are reserved for a single category of foreign workers, meaning eligibility is narrow and competition among applicants is expected to be high.

Authorities have indicated that the programme is targeted at industries where domestic supply simply cannot meet demand.

What the visa allocation means for applicants

For foreign nationals hoping to work in Japan, the announcement represents a rare and concrete opportunity.

The structured slot system means the government will carefully manage the intake, rather than leaving entry to open-ended applications.

Japan's visa programmes for foreign workers typically come with specific requirements around qualifications, language proficiency, and experience in the relevant sector.

Prospective applicants are advised to monitor official channels from Japan's immigration authorities for guidance on eligibility criteria and application timelines.

The announcement has drawn attention across Africa and other regions where interest in working abroad remains high, particularly among young professionals seeking opportunities in Asia's third-largest economy.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh