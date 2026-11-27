Nollywood actor Yul Edochie broke his silence on his well-known public clashes with veteran actress Rita Edochie

The actor explained during a resurfaced interview why he refuses to confront those who make his personal life a topic of discussion

Yul also shared a surprising detail about a recent encounter with Rita that many fans may not have expected

Something unexpected is driving Yul Edochie's calm in the face of his very public clashes with Rita Edochie, and it has everything to do with how he views his own name.

Yul Edochie opens up about the public clashes with his aunt, Rita Edochie. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Nollywood actor addressed his ongoing disagreements with veteran actress Rita Edochie in a resurfaced interview with KAA Truths, explaining his mindset with a confidence that left little room for bitterness.

Rita, who is married to Yul's father's younger brother, has been openly critical of the actor, particularly after his controversial decision to take Judy Austin as a second wife.

Yul Edochie speaks about Rita Edochie's comments

Rather than showing frustration, Yul framed the attention around his name as evidence that his brand was thriving.

He made clear that people talking about him, regardless of the tone, only kept him relevant.

"My brand is selling. Yul Edochie is selling. I say it all the time. Anybody wey talk about themselves, them go sell," he said during the interview.

He went further, using a vivid metaphor to describe the scrutiny he faces, saying his light was simply too bright for some people and that he had no intention of apologising for what God had given him.

He added that his apologies are reserved for moments when he personally causes harm to someone, not for the opinions of those who choose to speak about him publicly.

The Instagram post below has the resurfaced video of Yul Edochie speaking about his strained relationship with his uncle's wife, actress Rita Edochie.

Yul Edochie addresses his relationship with Rita

Despite the tension that has played out in the public eye, Yul was firm that Rita remains family.

He pointed out that her marriage to his father's younger brother means she is still his aunt, regardless of their disagreements.

He also shared that the two had crossed paths at a burial ceremony where his mother was also present. Rather than an awkward encounter, he said they exchanged warm greetings and even filmed a video together, suggesting that the hostility seen online does not fully define their relationship behind closed doors.

Yul stated that he does not follow most of Rita's comments about him and has no interest in making their disagreements a personal conflict to be settled publicly.

Sola Sobowale honours late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in a deeply heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of his timeless wisdom on set. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Sola Sobowale pens emotional tribute to Pete Edochie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran actress Sola Sobowale had shared a moving tribute to the late Pete Edochie on Thursday, November 26, 2026, revisiting a cherished memory from a time the two worked together on a film set.

The post, originally published by Taptapsending and reposted on Sobowale's Instagram page, featured a behind-the-scenes photograph of Edochie alongside Prince Jide Kosoko, Sobowale, and Alaba Ultimate during a production shoot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh