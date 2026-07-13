Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its visa-exempt travel list, granting short-stay access to citizens from only three African nations

Lesotho, Mauritius, and Tunisia made the cut, allowing their passport holders to visit Japan for up to 90 days without a visa

Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya must still apply through standard consular channels before travelling to Japan

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its official visa-exemption list.

The update, which covers 74 countries and regions globally, allows eligible passport holders to enter Japan for tourism, business, or family visits without a prior visa for stays of up to 90 days.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms a visa exemption for 74 countries, including three African countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list by Japanese authorities confirmed only three African countries qualify for short-term visa-free entry: Lesotho, Mauritius, and Tunisia.

African countries on Japan's visa-free list

Of the three, Lesotho's citizens are eligible on the condition that they hold a Machine-Readable Passport compliant with international civil aviation standards.

Mauritian passport holders can enter Japan visa-free without additional restrictions, while Tunisian nationals are similarly cleared for stays of up to 90 days.

Despite being among Africa's largest and most travelled populations, citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya remain subject to standard visa application requirements.

Travel experts attribute the limited African representation on the exemption list to ongoing bilateral negotiations involving migration tracking systems, passport security standards, and the absence of reciprocal agreements between Japan and most African governments.

Japan's conditions for visa-free travellers

Even for those holding qualifying passports, Japan's immigration authorities have outlined clear entry requirements.

Visa-free access applies strictly to non-remunerative activities such as tourism, attending conferences, or visiting relatives.

Travellers arriving under this arrangement must present a passport valid throughout their intended stay, a confirmed return or onward ticket, and documentation demonstrating sufficient funds and a defined accommodation plan.

Japan has seen a sharp rise in inbound tourism in recent years, with visitor numbers reaching record levels.

The visa-exemption framework reflects the country's approach to managing that growth while maintaining bilateral migration agreements with select partners.

Germany names 2 African countries with visa-free

Similarly, Germany has published its 2026 visa-free travel list, with only two African countries making the cut.

The list indicated that Mauritius and Seychelles nationals could enter Germany for up to 90 days without a visa for tourism, business or family visits.

Citizens of most African countries must still obtain a Schengen visa before travelling to Germany in 2026.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa for €90 before travelling to Spain

Source: YEN.com.gh