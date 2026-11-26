Pete Edochie married Josephine Obiekwe on March 19, 1969, at St Finbarr's Catholic Church in Umuahia when he was just 22 years old

The veteran Nollywood actor and Josephine raised six children together, five sons and one daughter, two of whom became actors

Leo Edochie, the couple's firstborn son and a businessman, announced his father's death on Instagram on behalf of the family

Pete Edochie, the legendary Nigerian actor who died in Enugu at the age of 79, built more than a celebrated screen career during his lifetime.

At the heart of his story was a 57-year marriage to Josephine Edochie and the six children the couple raised together.

Pete Edochie’s 57-year marriage to Josephine, their six children and his 1969 wedding reveal the family legacy behind the legendary actor’s life in Enugu today. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Leo Edochie, the eldest son, broke the news of his father's passing on Instagram under the heading "An iroko has fallen," signing the post on behalf of the family.

The announcement listed his mother, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, among those who survived the actor, who died at 12:30 am.

Josephine Edochie: Broadcaster turned lawyer

Josephine began her career as a broadcaster. Pete recounted that the two of them joined the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation together in February 1967, when she was still Josephine Obiekwe, and that she was regarded as one of the station's finest announcers before she went on to train as a lawyer.

Her husband later styled her "Chief Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie."

She has long maintained a low profile. Pete was similarly protective of his family's privacy throughout his life, and little beyond the outlines of her career and family role has entered the public record.

The couple wed on 19 March 1969 at St Finbarr's Catholic Church in Umuahia. Pete was 22 at the time, having been born on 7 March 1947.

By October 2022, they marked 53 years of marriage with a thanksgiving service in Enugu, and by the time of his death, the union had stretched to 57 years.

Pete Edochie's six children

In an anniversary message shared in 2022, Pete named all six of his children himself: Leo, Adam, Linc, Jean, Yul and Eva.

Five are sons and one, Eva, is his only daughter. He described her as "a beautiful, adorable lady" in that same message.

Two of the sons followed their father into the film industry. Yul, the last-born, was named after actor Yul Brynner, made his debut in 2005 and found wider recognition through the film "Wind of Glory" in 2007.

Linc carved out his own path as an actor, scriptwriter and producer, having started his professional acting career in 1995.

The remaining sons pursued lives outside entertainment: Leo runs Solotone Global Ventures, Uche works as an artist, and Gene is involved in interior design and photography.

Pete also spoke warmly of "numerous grandchildren" in his 2022 anniversary post.

Yul's children are the most publicly documented, including four with his first wife, May, whom he married in 2004, and a son with actress Judy Austin, whose relationship he announced in April 2022.

Pete himself addressed that controversy in an interview just days before his death, defending Yul and linking the public dispute to his son's absence from certain awards ceremonies.

Pete Edochie is perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart," a role that defined a generation of Nigerian television.

The TikTok below has pictures of the late legendary actor Pete Edochie's six children.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie reflects on mortality in resurfaced video. Photo: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie hints at his own death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that weeks before Pete Edochie drew his final breath, he sat before a camera and spoke about death with a calm that, in hindsight, feels like more than grief for a friend.

The footage, recorded in September 2026 shortly after Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16 at the age of 84, has begun circulating again following the news that Edochie himself died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu.

He was 79 and had been battling prostate cancer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh