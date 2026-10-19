Sweden's Migration Agency outlined what foreign nationals can do after receiving a rejection on their permanent residence application

Applicants have the right to appeal a denied permanent residence permit decision through a formal legal process in Sweden

Swedish authorities also confirmed a temporary residence permit remains available to those who do not qualify for permanent status

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Sweden has outlined the options available to foreign nationals whose applications for a permanent residence permit have been turned down by the country's Migration Agency.

According to information published by the Swedish Migration Agency, applicants who receive a rejection are not necessarily at a dead end.

Sweden announces options for foreigners denied permanent residence permit. Photo credit: picture alliance/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency confirmed that individuals denied a permanent residence permit can choose to appeal the decision to the Migration Court, which reviews such cases independently.

Appealing a rejected application

The appeal must be lodged within three weeks of receiving the decision. Foreign nationals pursuing this route are advised to clearly state the grounds on which they believe the decision was incorrect and to attach any supporting documentation that strengthens their case.

The Migration Court will then assess the matter and issue its own ruling.

It is worth noting that filing an appeal does not automatically guarantee the right to remain in Sweden while the process is ongoing.

Applicants are encouraged to check whether their existing permit allows them to stay in the country during the review period.

Temporary residence as an alternative

For those who do not meet the criteria for permanent residence, Swedish authorities have confirmed that a temporary residence permit remains a viable option.

This permit allows foreign nationals to live and work in Sweden for a defined period, after which they may reapply for a more permanent arrangement once they fulfil the necessary requirements.

The Migration Agency has emphasised that each case is assessed individually, and the outcome depends on factors such as the length of time an applicant has lived in Sweden, the nature of their employment, and whether they meet income and housing requirements.

Foreign nationals are encouraged to visit the official Swedish Migration Agency website or seek legal advice to better understand which option suits their specific circumstances.

Sweden lists 21 permit-exempt occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden's government had confirmed that most non-EU/EEA citizens needed a work permit, but several specific groups were exempt from this requirement.

The Swedish Migration Agency listed over 20 occupational categories that could work in Sweden without a work permit, each with different time limits.

Applicants themselves were responsible for determining whether they qualified for an exemption, and the agency advised applying when in doubt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh