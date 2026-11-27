Canada launched a dedicated study permit pathway for French-speaking citizens from select African nations

West African countries dominate the eligibility list, with 11 nations making the cut under the new pilot

Applicants must meet strict language, financial and institutional requirements to qualify for the special route

Canada has opened a dedicated study visa route for French-speaking Africans, and West African nations sit at the heart of the new opportunity.

Canada’s dedicated study permit route for French-speaking Africans includes 11 West African nations. Image credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images, miodrag ignjatovic/iStock

Source: UGC

The Canadian government published the eligibility criteria for the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), a special study permit pathway created for citizens of countries that belong to the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Of all the nations that made the eligibility list, 11 are located in West Africa.

West African countries on Canada's list

Citizens from the following West African nations can apply under the pilot:

1. Bénin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Cabo Verde

4. Côte d'Ivoire

5. Guinea

6. Guinea-Bissau

7. Mali

8. Mauritania

9. Niger

10. Senegal

11. Togo

What applicants need to qualify

Being from one of the listed countries is only the starting point. Prospective students must hold an acceptance letter from a participating designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada, and that letter must explicitly state that the applicant is applying through the FMCSP.

The chosen programme of study must also satisfy the conditions of the pilot.

Financial readiness is essential. Candidates must show they can cover tuition, living expenses, and travel costs for themselves and any accompanying family members.

French language ability is another critical hurdle. Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in speaking, listening, reading, and writing at level 5 or above on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) scale.

Depending on the country where the application is submitted, a medical examination and a police certificate may also be required.

All applicants must be residing outside Canada when they submit their applications. Canadian immigration authorities noted that additional documents could be requested during processing, which may extend overall timelines.

Those who do not meet the FMCSP criteria still have an alternative route available. Canada noted that applicants in that position may pursue a standard study permit through the regular application process.

Canada: 33 countries eligible for study visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had launched a new study visa pathway for citizens of 33 countries.

The government released the full list of eligible countries through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh