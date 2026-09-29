Sweden's government confirmed that most non-EU/EEA citizens need a work permit, but several specific groups are exempt from this requirement

The Swedish Migration Agency listed over 20 occupational categories that can work in Sweden without a work permit, each with different time limits

Applicants themselves are responsible for determining whether they qualify for an exemption, and the agency advises applying when in doubt

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Sweden has confirmed that while most citizens from outside the European Union and European Economic Area must obtain a work permit before taking up employment in the country, a significant number of occupational groups are legally allowed to work there without one.

Sweden lists 20+ groups of non-EU/EEA citizens who can work without a permit, but exemptions have time limits, and applicants must check eligibility carefully. Image credit: mihailomilovanovic/iStock

Source: UGC

The Swedish government, through its official immigration website, outlined the categories of people who fall outside the standard work permit requirement, noting that these exemptions apply for limited periods depending on the nature of the work.

Beyond the occupational exemptions, people who already hold a residence permit or another valid permit to live in Sweden are generally entitled to work without applying for a separate work permit.

Similarly, individuals granted a residence permit specifically to seek employment or explore starting a business may begin working before a formal work permit decision is reached, provided they apply while their current permit remains valid and only within the occupation and employer specified in their application.

21 occupations eligible to work without permits

The Swedish Migration Agency stressed that it is the individual, with or without their employer, who must determine whether they qualify for an exemption.

The agency added that in cases of any uncertainty, applying for a work permit is the safer course of action.

The following 21 occupational groups may work in Sweden without a work permit:

• Specialists in an international group for less than one year

• Employees in an international group participating in skills development for a maximum of three months

• Participants in a business deal for a maximum of three months

• Diplomatic and consular officials along with their family and staff

• Installers or technical instructors in crises for a maximum of two months

• Persons on temporary assignment for radio or television for a maximum of one month

• Artists, technicians and other tour staff for a maximum of 14 days, at the invitation of an established arranger

• Professional athletes and officials for a maximum of three months

• Train personnel and lorry drivers

• Drivers and staff on tourist coaches for a maximum of three months

• Representatives working temporarily in Sweden

• Caregivers for a visitor for a maximum of three months

• Researchers or teachers in higher education for a brief period, up to a maximum of three months

• Researchers performing part of their research in Sweden for a maximum of 180 days

• Persons engaged in temporary work connected to construction

• Journalists working temporarily in Sweden

• Witnesses or injured parties in a criminal investigation

• Persons participating in a relief effort

• Holders of a residence permit for mobility studies tied to higher education for a maximum of 360 days

• Members or civilian personnel of a foreign armed force

• People covered by the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Sweden and the United States

The agency also reminded prospective workers that qualifying for a work permit exemption does not override visa requirements. Citizens of certain countries are still required to obtain an entry visa before travelling to Sweden, regardless of their exemption status.

Sweden ceases recognising non-biometric passports from Russians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden announced it will stop recognising ordinary non-biometric passports issued by Russia, with the policy taking effect from October 1, 2026.

Sweden's immigration agency confirmed the change, explaining that a non-biometric passport is one that lacks an electronic chip storing the holder's personal data, including their photograph and fingerprints.

Anyone travelling on a document that Sweden does not recognise will be barred from entering the country and will also be ineligible to apply for a visa or any form of residence permit, whether for study, tourism, work, or family reunification purposes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh