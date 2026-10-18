Sweden Cuts Family Residence Permits to 2 Eligible Categories From October 2026
- Sweden's Migration Agency has narrowed who qualifies as a family member for a specific residence permit route, effective 1 October 2026
- The rule change affects both new applicants and those who submitted applications before the deadline and were still awaiting a decision
- A transitional provision exists for some applicants seeking to extend an existing permit, but only under strict conditions
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Sweden's Migration Agency has restricted the categories of relatives who qualify for a residence permit as a family member of a long-term EU resident living in Sweden, under rules that came into force on 1 October 2026.
The revision affects anyone applying for a residence permit on the basis of being related to a person who holds long-term resident status in another EU country and is currently residing in Sweden.
The 2 categories Sweden now recognises
Under the revised framework, only two groups of people are considered qualifying family members for this particular permit route. The first is the partner of the person living in Sweden, covering spouses, cohabiting partners, and registered partners. The second is children under the age of 18 belonging to either the person in Sweden or to their partner.
Any relative who falls outside these two categories no longer qualifies under this route. Those affected will need to identify a different type of residence permit suited to their individual circumstances and purpose of stay.
Who the rules apply to
The agency confirmed that no transitional arrangements exist for first-time applicants.
This means individuals who submitted applications before 1 October 2026 and are still awaiting a decision must also satisfy the new, narrower requirements.
A separate provision applies to those seeking to extend an existing permit. Applicants who were granted their current permit before 1 October 2026 and submit an extension request no later than 1 October 2027 will have their cases assessed under the previous rules, providing additional time to adjust to the changes.
The Swedish Migration Agency handles all applications from people seeking to live in Sweden, apply for protection, or obtain Swedish citizenship, and makes decisions in accordance with Swedish law and international conventions.
Sweden lists 3 requirements for family members
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sweden’s new requirements for family members seeking long-term residence permits through relatives with EU long-term resident status.
The rules narrow which relatives qualify, with some children no longer automatically covered.
Those who fall outside the criteria may need to pursue a separate visa route to join family in Sweden.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh