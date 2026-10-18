Sweden Cuts Family Residence Permits to 2 Eligible Categories From October 2026

Sweden's Migration Agency has narrowed who qualifies as a family member for a specific residence permit route, effective 1 October 2026

The rule change affects both new applicants and those who submitted applications before the deadline and were still awaiting a decision

A transitional provision exists for some applicants seeking to extend an existing permit, but only under strict conditions

Sweden's Migration Agency has restricted the categories of relatives who qualify for a residence permit as a family member of a long-term EU resident living in Sweden, under rules that came into force on 1 October 2026.

The revision affects anyone applying for a residence permit on the basis of being related to a person who holds long-term resident status in another EU country and is currently residing in Sweden.

US introduces a new stay limit for one category of foreign workers. Photo credit: @cnn.

Source: Getty Images

The 2 categories Sweden now recognises

Under the revised framework, only two groups of people are considered qualifying family members for this particular permit route. The first is the partner of the person living in Sweden, covering spouses, cohabiting partners, and registered partners. The second is children under the age of 18 belonging to either the person in Sweden or to their partner.

Any relative who falls outside these two categories no longer qualifies under this route. Those affected will need to identify a different type of residence permit suited to their individual circumstances and purpose of stay.

Who the rules apply to

The agency confirmed that no transitional arrangements exist for first-time applicants.

This means individuals who submitted applications before 1 October 2026 and are still awaiting a decision must also satisfy the new, narrower requirements.

A separate provision applies to those seeking to extend an existing permit. Applicants who were granted their current permit before 1 October 2026 and submit an extension request no later than 1 October 2027 will have their cases assessed under the previous rules, providing additional time to adjust to the changes.

The Swedish Migration Agency handles all applications from people seeking to live in Sweden, apply for protection, or obtain Swedish citizenship, and makes decisions in accordance with Swedish law and international conventions.

A gentleman in a tailored suit smiles as he receives his visa. Photo credit: @gettyimage

Source: UGC

Sweden lists 3 requirements for family members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sweden’s new requirements for family members seeking long-term residence permits through relatives with EU long-term resident status.

The rules narrow which relatives qualify, with some children no longer automatically covered.

Those who fall outside the criteria may need to pursue a separate visa route to join family in Sweden.

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Source: YEN.com.gh