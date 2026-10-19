The personal assistant of gospel singer Toluwanisings claimed the team visited seven or eight hospitals in Ibadan before he died

UCH's spokesperson said the hospital had resumed services and had no record of the singer being brought to its facility

The Oyo State Health Commissioner said she was unaware of the gospel singer's death when contacted for comment

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Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, died after his team reportedly could not secure emergency medical attention at multiple hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings dies as circumstances surrounding his death put University College Hospital, Ibadan, under pressure. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The singer's personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, described the frantic search for help following Bolaji's sudden collapse.

According to Babadunni, the team was turned away at roughly seven or eight hospitals across Ibadan, with some citing a doctors' strike and others offering no clear reason.

"They took him to different hospitals. Some said the doctors were on strike, while others said he was rejected at the hospitals. We all tried, praying for him and taking him around to hospitals. We took him to about seven or eight different hospitals here in Ibadan, but God said it was his time," he said.

UCH denies any record of singer's arrival

Many Nigerians drew a connection between the tragedy and an ongoing industrial action by resident doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The hospital's Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Enitan, has since pushed back against that link.

Enitan clarified that UCH had already resumed normal operations before the incident occurred, describing the work stoppage as an internal, localised matter rather than a nationally coordinated strike.

She also confirmed that management held no record of Toluwanisings being brought to the facility.

"The hospital is running its services. The strike was a local one within the hospital; it was not a national strike. I was not aware that he was brought to UCH. I was not officially informed that he was brought to UCH. There was no record of it with the management," she said.

Oyo government offers no response

Efforts to get an official statement from the Oyo State government drew little traction.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said she did not know of the singer's passing when contacted.

"Which gospel artiste? I don't know the gospel artiste that died recently," she said.

The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, neither answered calls nor replied to a WhatsApp message requesting comment on the matter.

The circumstances surrounding Toluwanisings' death have reignited public debate about emergency healthcare access in Nigeria, with critics highlighting systemic failures that can leave critically ill patients without urgent care when it matters most.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026. The comedian remembered the singer’s distinctive voice and offered prayers for his family.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise, put pride aside and value their relationships. The message took on added significance after his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh