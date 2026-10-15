Nollywood actor Damilola Royal shared a heartfelt tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram on Wednesday, July 14, 2026

Royal shared that she sang the gospel singer's own songs at his bedside during what turned out to be their last time together

The emotional post drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and followers mourning the loss of Toluwanisings, whose full name was Bayonle Shoda

Nollywood actor Damilola Royal has shared a deeply personal account of her last hospital visit with gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose full name was Bayonle Shoda, in a tribute that has stirred widespread grief online.

Damilola Royal pays tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, recalling how she sang at Bayonle Shoda’s bedside during their final hospital visit together. Image credit: damilolaroyal/Instagram

Source: UGC

Royal posted the tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, July 14, 2026, reflecting on a hospital encounter that she clearly did not know would be her final goodbye.

In the post, the actress described sitting at the singer's bedside and singing Toluwanisings' own songs to him, a gesture born of closeness that now carries profound weight.

“I sang his song continuously right beside him; brother Tolu did not even say royal mi,” Royal wrote, the pain in her words unmistakable.

Damilola Royal's tribute to Toluwanisings

The actress went on to describe the moment the group eventually left the hospital without their friend, a reality he found devastating to accept.

“We all returned home without you, brother Bayonle Shodaaa,” she added.

The tribute painted a picture of a genuine friendship, one where being at a sick friend's bedside and singing his songs felt like the most natural thing in the world.

The raw emotion in Royal's words captured the kind of disbelief that settles in when a loss arrives before anyone is ready.

Royal has also expressed her disappointment in Ibadan’s health facilities, calling out the authorities as she grieves the loss of Toluwanisings.

Fans react to Toluwanisings' passing

The post drew an outpouring of condolences from followers across social media. Many expressed grief not just for Royal, but for the singer's family, particularly his wife.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@adeniyijohnson commented:

"Ahhh omase o"

@yousrhod_luxury_wears wrote:

"The wife, God give her the strength she needs"

@aabim_bola reacted:

"Jesus, but what exactly is the essence of this life? Why must we die? Can't we all live forever with our loved ones"

@feranmi_spiritual_empire said:

"The Lord will comfort you."

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death and comedian Woli Agba’s tribute to him.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise, set aside pride and cherish their relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh