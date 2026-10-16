Nigerian activist VeryDarkBlackMan reacted to the death of gospel musician Toluwanisings in an Instagram post on October 16, 2026

Toluwanisings reportedly collapsed after a gospel performance and was rushed to 7 hospitals, all of which were on strike

VDM directed his fury at the Nigerian government, accusing it of abandoning ordinary citizens while securing private healthcare for itself

Nigerian activist VeryDarkBlackMan (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has lashed out at the Nigerian government following the death of gospel musician Toluwanisings, blaming a nationwide hospital strike for the singer's tragic end.

VeryDarkBlackMan blames Nigeria’s government after gospel singer Toluwanisings dies, reportedly unable to find treatment amid a strike at seven hospitals. Image credit: Toluwanisings, VDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an Instagram post published on October 16, 2026, VDM recounted what he described as a heartbreaking sequence of events.

According to his account, Toluwanisings collapsed shortly after returning home from a gospel performance.

In a desperate bid to save him, those around the singer rushed him to seven different hospitals, only to find each one shut down due to a strike. He did not survive.

VDM's post did not attempt to conceal his outrage. He questioned how a country could permit its hospitals to down tools, arguing that a university going on strike was one thing, but a healthcare facility was another matter entirely.

"Gospel artist Toluwanisings passed on, according to the story, after his performance at a gospel event; he came back home and slumped minutes later. It is said that he was rushed to 7 different hospitals, but unfortunately they were all on strike and eventually he gave up the ghost… if we don't save ourselves from this evil government, no one will; imagine dying because of something as primary health care, why?" he wrote.

VDM accuses government of indifference

He went further, pointing to what he characterised as a glaring double standard in how Nigerian leaders approach healthcare.

He argued that government officials have no incentive to fix the public health system because they rely on private hospitals and, when necessary, private jets to seek treatment abroad.

“The government doesn't care because they have a private hospital on standby where their families are registered; this hospital can never go on strike. They also have a private jet ready to fly their own abroad, so they don't care about the people. Toluwanisings could have been any of us. Hospital on strike,” VDM wrote.

His closing words carried a particular weight, framing the singer's death not as an isolated incident but as a warning about the vulnerability of ordinary Nigerians who depend on a public health system that, in his view, has been left to collapse by those in power.

VDM made the serious allegations in the Instagram post below.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026.

The comedian remembered the singer’s distinctive voice and the joy his music brought to others.

An associate also shared a WhatsApp message Toluwanisings reportedly posted hours before his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh