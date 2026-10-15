Popular Nigerian comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba reacted to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The singer, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in the early hours of Wednesday, with his family confirming the news on his Instagram page

An associate of the late singer, Tobi Praise, also shared an unusual WhatsApp message Toluwanisings reportedly posted hours before his death

Nigerian comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba has paid a heartfelt tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Woli Agba pays emotional tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings after his tragic death. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The singer's family confirmed his passing through a statement published on his official Instagram page, which prompted an immediate wave of grief from fans and fellow artists across Nigeria's gospel music community.

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings

Woli Agba, widely known for his comedy content and gospel ministry work, turned to Instagram to share his feelings about the loss.

He opened his tribute with the phrase "Sunset at Midday," a line that seemed to capture the sense of a life cut short far too soon.

The comedian described Toluwanisings as a rare talent whose music carried joy and created lasting memories for all who encountered it.

"A very unique voice has dropped the microphone and walked off the stage just like that," he wrote.

He also reflected on the fragility of human existence, noting how swiftly celebration can give way to sorrow.

"One moment, we are celebrating life, and the next, we are struggling to find the words to express our grief," Woli Agba added.

His tribute concluded with a prayer for the singer's family and loved ones, before he signed off with raw disbelief.

"Can't believe I am typing all these. Ohhh LORD! Life is freaking Fickle. Sing with the Angels, Bro," he wrote, alongside several emotional emojis.

Toluwanisings' unusual message hours before death

The singer is survived by his wife, children and other family members.

Beyond the tributes from colleagues, an associate of Toluwanisings named Tobi Praise added another layer of emotion to the unfolding story by sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp message the late singer had reportedly posted just hours before he died.

In the message, Toluwanisings urged people to apologise when they are wrong, set aside pride and cherish meaningful relationships, a reflection that took on a poignant significance in light of what followed.

Woli Agba's tribute has since drawn considerable attention, underscoring the depth of impact the singer had on those who knew him personally and those who simply loved his music.

The Facebook post of Woli Agba's tribute is below.

Lawyers' post about Toluwanisings' death sparks reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the unverified reports concerning Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings and the post by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi that sparked widespread concern.

The claims prompted confusion and frustration online, while gospel singer Lanre Alewilese urged the public to stop sharing the posts and keep praying. At the time of filing, Toluwanisings’ family had not issued a statement confirming or denying the reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh